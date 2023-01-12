House floor vote expected soon on proposed bill to codify abortion access

A proposed bill to codify abortion access into Minnesota law has passed its third and final House committee hearing, leaving the path is clear for lawmakers to hold a floor vote on the legislation.

The Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act was approved by the House State Government Finance and Policy Committee Thursday morning.

The proposed legislation will next be placed on the General Register, making it eligible for consideration by the full House.

That's likely to happen soon, with House Speaker Melissa Hortman and other House Democrats regularly promising swift action on key priorities, including PRO Act.

The legislation has also been introduced in the Minnesota Senate and it'll need to be approved in both chambers before Gov. Tim Walz can sign the bill into law.

While abortion access is currently protected by a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling from 1995, the PRO Act would further protect access by enshrining the right to an abortion into state statute.

Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie), who authored the bill in the House, said the bill would establish various rights, including the right to use contraception, the right to access family planning and fertility supports, the right to carry a pregnancy to term and the right to an abortion.

"These decisions are deeply personal and private and should be made by a patient and their doctor," Kotyza-Witthuhn told the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee on Tuesday.

"The PRO Act is a short and simple bill that will protect Minnesotans' reproductive freedom and codify our rights into law."