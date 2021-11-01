Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
How many Minnesotans have gotten COVID more than once?
Publish date:

How many Minnesotans have gotten COVID more than once?

Health officials, for the first time, are publicly revealing reinfection figures.
Author:

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

Minnesota health officials will now provide a public tally of COVID reinfections.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) revealed the first such figure Monday morning, saying the agency has recorded 8,184 instances of reinfection since the pandemic began. The number will be updated regularly, and is now its own entry on the state's COVID situation update page.

MDH said it has been collecting this information throughout the pandemic, but until recently there was no standard definition of "reinfection." That changed, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists providing clarity, MDH said.

Related: State reveals which Minnesota schools have had the most COVID-19 cases

A reinfection is now defined as when a person tests positive for COVID-19 more than 90 days after previously testing positive. 

MDH called this "standardized definition" a "key step paving the way for MDH to now report reinfections" regularly in the data updates.

Until now, a person who tested positive for COVID multiple times had been counted just once by MDH on the situation update page. 

Reinfections, unsurprisingly, were rare throughout the first months of the pandemic. But from Aug. 1-Oct. 14 this year, the state has averaged about 35 reinfections every single day, according to MDH's data released Monday.

Related: Mayo Clinic's tips for staying safe while celebrating this Thanksgiving

MDH also stressed the continued importance — and effectiveness — of vaccinations, which not only reduce the chance of hospitalization and death from COVID but also reduces the chances of being infected in the first place more effectively than the "natural immunity" that comes with overcoming a COVID infection.

The agency cited a CDC study published last week, looking at hospitalized adults from across the country, which found that unvaccinated people who had previously been infected with COVID (meaning they had "natural immunity") were 5 times more likely to test positive for COVID than patients who were fully vaccinated and had never been infected.

The state Monday said 59.4% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. The latest test positivity rate was 7.04%.

There have also been 57,023 "breakthrough" COVID infections in vaccinated Minnesotans, which comprises 1.77% of the total number of COVID cases recorded in the state. Of those, 2,609 were hospitalized (0.081% of vaccinated people) and 372 died (0.012%).

Next Up

Bryce Williams
MN Gophers

Gophers to rely on 2 freshmen running backs after Williams injury

Bryce Williams suffered a season-ending leg injury during Minnesota's 41-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M to offer free or reduced tuition to Native American students

The U says this will help increase access, improve graduation rates and close opportunity gaps.

covid
MN Coronavirus

How many Minnesotans have gotten COVID more than once?

Health officials, for the first time, are publicly revealing reinfection figures.

Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.18.48 AM
MN News

Golden Valley man indicted for downloading, sharing child porn

The 59-year-old from Golden Valley is facing six charges.

thanksgiving turkey
MN Coronavirus

Here are the Mayo Clinic's tips for staying COVID safe this Thanksgiving

Small, indoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people should be OK.

coronavirus, covid-19, doctor
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 1

The latest from MDH.

24332 MN-60, Wabasha, Minnesota - October 2015
MN News

Tree falls from bluff, crashes into motorcyclist on MN highway

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings may have lost Danielle Hunter to season-ending injury

It would be a huge blow to the defense.

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson to join Titans after Derrick Henry injury?

Replacing the best in the league today with the best from a decade ago?

Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 9.42.38 AM
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves bring back the trees with 2021-22 City Edition jersey

The trees are an homage to the Kevin Garnett era.

Camille Dennis-Bond
MN News

Charges: Siblings were racing when one crashed, killing young couple in Burnsville

The April crash caused a Honda CRV to split in half, killing the two people inside.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Pressure mounts on Vikings' Mike Zimmer after Cowboys horror

Not a comfortable situation for the Vikings head coach.

Related

Melissa Turtinen - MN State Fair 2021
MN Coronavirus

340 COVID cases have been linked to the MN State Fair

About 1.3 million people attended the event over the 12 days.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Breakthrough COVID infections in MN rise, but hospitalizations and deaths low

The fully vaccinated remain a small proportion of total COVID cases.

Flickr - mask required entry sign - Chad Davis
MN Coronavirus

All but 2 MN counties have 'high' level of COVID-19 transmission

Masks are strongly recommended in indoor, public spaces throughout the state.

FLckr - mn state fair crowd - keithminer
MN Coronavirus

With State Fair looming, health officials offer COVID advice for large events

Crowds present a COVID risk — even if you're outdoors.

Flickr - COVID vaccine Joint Base San Antonio
MN Coronavirus

More than 3 million Minnesotans have had at least 1 vaccine dose

The milestone comes almost 6 months to the day since the first vaccine was given in the state.

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha's crop art at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.
MN Coronavirus

More than 3,000 Minnesotans got the COVID-19 vaccine at the State Fair

Those who get their first jab at the fair get a $100 Visa gift card on the spot.

Wikimedia Commons - Harry Styles
MN Music and Radio

Harry Styles required vaxx proof, masks for Xcel show. Did it work?

Nearly 18,000 fans attended the show, which required proof of vaccination or negative test, as well as a face mask.

covid vaccine card
MN Coronavirus

More than 11K Minnesotans signed up for $100 COVID incentive on Day 1

The new vaccination rewards program opened on Wednesday, and it has proven quite popular among the newly vaccinated.