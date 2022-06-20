How to get kids under 5 the COVID vaccine in Minnesota

Minnesota children ages 6 months to 5 years will soon be able to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine at the Mall of America vaccination site, and at clinics and pharmacies all over the state in the near future.

The first doses are expected to be injected into the arms of young children, who were just last week authorized to receive the vaccine by the Food & Drug Administration, beginning "as soon as" Wednesday, June 22, when the MOA site reopens.

The MOA vaccination site is open Wednesday-Friday from 1-8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required.

The state will also soon ship the child-sized doses to health providers and pharmacies around the state. Once the doses are in stock, the state expects the majority of sites offering the vaccine to begin distributing them within a week.

"Initial demand is expected to be high, and families wishing to get the vaccine in a specific location – such as through their family pediatrician – may need to wait several weeks until appointments are available," the health department said in a press release.

Appointments may be limited to start, but Minnesotans will be able to use the state's Find Vaccine Locations map to book appointments, or by calling their provider.

The state also plans to set up community vaccination sites around the state in the weeks ahead, while weekly vaccination clinics for kids 6 months to 5 years will be held at Children's locations in Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, St. Paul and West St. Paul.

The Pfizer vaccine for ages 6 months to 5 years comes in three doses. The second dose is administered 3-8 weeks after the first dose, followed by the third dose eight weeks later.

It's a two-dose regimen for the Moderna vaccine, with the second dose 4-8 weeks after the first.