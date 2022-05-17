Skip to main content
How to order 8 free at-home COVID-19 tests

A third round of free tests is now available from the U.S. government.

Melissa Turtinen

A federal website for United States residents is now offering a third round of free COVID-19 tests. 

Households may now request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service, according to an announcement by the White House on Tuesday.

The move comes as positive cases continue to steadily rise once more around the country, including in Minnesota.

President Joe Biden made the commitment earlier this year to have around one billion tests available to the public free of charge, including 500 million available through the federal website.

However, as of Tuesday, only 350 million available to order online have been shipped nationwide, including United States territories and overseas military bases, which the White House blames on Congress failing to pass additional funding for the COVID-19 response.

Biden has requested an additional $22 billion from Congress in March to purchase more vaccines and therapeutics to prepare for a fall spike in COVID-19 cases. However, lawmakers have scoffed at the price tag that would come with it.

So, how can you order your tests? It's simple:

Online

People can visit the federal website and click on "Order Free At-Home Tests." Then, they are asked to enter their information (name, and shipping address). Then click "place order."

Phone

For those who may have difficulty getting online or need assistance placing an order, call 1-800-232-0233 for help. Phone lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT, seven days a week. Over 150 languages are offered with the assistance, according to the White House.

