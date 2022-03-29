How to order your free at-home rapid COVID tests

Free rapid COVID tests are now available to order.

The state rolled out its previously announced COVID testing program Tuesday, meaning Minnesotans can now order two free rapid antigen test kits to be delivered to their home. Each kit contains two tests.

Residents can order their tests online here, or by calling the COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053.

You'll be taken to the site sayyeshometest.org and asked to enter your ZIP code. If you're eligible, it'll ask for some basic information (such as name and address), then give you a confirmation and order number.

"Your order of 2 kits (4 tests total) will be filled by Amazon and could arrive in multiple packages within the next 1-2 weeks," the site says.

There are a total of 500,000 test kits available, and the program will run until all tests are gone.



The free at-home tests mark the next phase of the state's response to the ongoing COVID pandemic, with health officials touting testing as a key strategy for limiting the spread of the virus.

“Even as case numbers decline, it’s important that Minnesotans test for COVID-19 if they are feeling sick," Gov. Tim Walz said in a news release Monday. "That’s why we’re continuing to work to make tests easily accessible — now and in the future.”

The CDC says you should test if you:

Have any COVID symptoms

Were in close contact with someone who tested positive

Are returning from international or domestic travel

Attended a high-risk event

Work in a setting that includes regular, close contact with many people.

This new program also means the end of Minnesota's at-home PCR testing program through Vault Health, which will conclude March 31.

The launch also comes as federal funding for free COVID-19 tests is being allowed to expire, with President Biden criticizing Congress for not approving new funding. This means people who are uninsured have had to pay to get tested for COVID-19 at some testing locations nationwide.