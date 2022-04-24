How to watch Governor Tim Walz's State of the State address

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will give his final State of the State address of his first term in office Sunday evening.

The event will also mark the first time Walz has given the annual address at the state capitol since 2019. In 2020, Walz gave the address from his home amid COVID-19 lockdowns, while 2021’s address came from a Mankato classroom.

The House and Senate will convene for a joint session at 5:45 p.m,. ahead of Walz’s address. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the Minnesota Supreme Court and other officials will also convene for the address.

Walz is scheduled to begin his address at 6 p.m. It can be streamed on the House’s live broadcast here.

Following the address, legislative officials are scheduled to give remarks and reactions.

Among the topics Walz is expected to cover in the address are his spending priorities for the year, including how the state should spend its more than $9 million surplus.

Walz has recommended sending that money to residents in the form of one-time rebate checks, as well as on public safety and education funding, according to the Star Tribune.