Skip to main content
How to watch Governor Tim Walz's State of the State address

How to watch Governor Tim Walz's State of the State address

The address will be Walz's first at the capitol since 2019.

Minnesota Senate DFL, Flickr

The address will be Walz's first at the capitol since 2019.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will give his final State of the State address of his first term in office Sunday evening.

The event will also mark the first time Walz has given the annual address at the state capitol since 2019. In 2020, Walz gave the address from his home amid COVID-19 lockdowns, while 2021’s address came from a Mankato classroom.

The House and Senate will convene for a joint session at 5:45 p.m,. ahead of Walz’s address. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the Minnesota Supreme Court and other officials will also convene for the address.

Walz is scheduled to begin his address at 6 p.m. It can be streamed on the House’s live broadcast here.

Following the address, legislative officials are scheduled to give remarks and reactions.

Among the topics Walz is expected to cover in the address are his spending priorities for the year, including how the state should spend its more than $9 million surplus. 

Walz has recommended sending that money to residents in the form of one-time rebate checks, as well as on public safety and education funding, according to the Star Tribune

Next Up

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

How to watch Governor Tim Walz's State of the State address

The address will be Walz's first at the capitol since 2019.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 1.20.16 PM
Minnesota Life

Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Steve Sack retiring from Star Tribune

He has been with the newspaper since 1981.

TopLine Federal Credit Union
MN News

Bank robber claiming to have bomb arrested in Bloomington

The robbery took place at TopLine Federal Credit Union Thursday afternoon.

ambulance
MN News

24-year-old dies in overnight crash on Highway 77 in Eagan

The single-vehicle crash happened on Hwy. 77 near Cliff Road.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 8.35.23 AM
MN News

Duo surrenders with 'hands raised' after deadly shooting, standoff

Negotiators were able to get the "potential suspects" to surrender peacefully.

1400 Lagoon Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August 2021
MN News

Man killed in Uptown shooting Saturday night

It was the second of two homicides in Minneapolis on Saturday.

USATSI_18141583_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Wolves even series with Grizzlies behind KAT's big night

Towns is the second player in franchise history with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. Kevin Garnett, of course, is the other.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 4.55.33 PM
Minnesota Life

Young otter rehabilitated after being rescued from river by pet dog

The otter was admitted to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota after a dog found it stranded in the river.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one arrested following assault in Warehouse District

The assault occurred on the 600 block of 1st Street North Friday morning.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued ahead of afternoon storms in Minnesota

Much of the west of the state is in the watch area.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 10.13.01 AM
MN Food & Drink

MN's best coffee roaster is in Minneapolis, Food & Wine says

Dogwood Coffee Shop has had a presence in the Twin Cities for more than a decade.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP candidate Rich Stanek to limit campaign activity following car crash

Stanek had previously stated he intended to return to campaigning just a few days after the April 12 crash.

Related

Governor Tim Walz
MN News

Gov. Walz to give State of the State address on Sunday

The annual address was rescheduled after the governor was exposed to COVID-19.

08-1010857429_01WALZ040620
MN Coronavirus

Read Gov. Tim Walz's entire 2020 State of the State speech

The governor delivered his address on Sunday evening.

Tim Walz
MN News

Watch live: Gov. Tim Walz delivers State of the State address

Walz will speak to Minnesotans at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2020-04-05 at 7.09.12 PM
MN Coronavirus

State of the State: Gov. Walz says Minnesota is strong, resilient, united

Gov. Tim Walz has delivered his State of the State address in unprecedented circumstances.

MN News

Tim Walz sworn in as Minnesota's new governor

Outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton said a short, grateful farewell to office.

gov tim walz state of the state screengrab april 4 2019
MN News

5 takeaways from Walz's State of the State address

The new governor emphasized cooperation and compromise.

Governor Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Gov. Walz to give State of the State Address on Sunday

It has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Walz
MN News

State of the State: Walz says 'getting back to normal isn't good enough'

Walz likened Minnesota to the late-'90s football team he coached.