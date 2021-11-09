Woman killed in crash with cargo truck west of Twin Cities

Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Publish date:

Howard Lake woman killed, Robbinsdale man injured in crash west of Twin Cities

The fatal crash involved a compact SUV and a cargo truck.
Author:
State Patrol

A 66-year-old woman died in a crash with a cargo truck Monday.

Marlana D. Mogensen, from Howard Lake, was in a  heading southbound on Babcock Avenue in Winsted Township around 11:09 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. As she crossed Highway 7, she collided with an Isuzu cargo truck that was traveling east, authorities said.

Mogensen died at the scene, according to the State Patrol. 

The driver of the cargo truck, a 25-year-old Robbinsdale man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Waconia hospital.

There were no passengers in either car, and the State Patrol said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The State Patrol has recorded 14 fatal crashes on highways across the state over the past two weeks.

There have been 426 traffic deaths in Minnesota so far in 2021 — far more than the 344 at this same time last year, and even surpassing the 2020 year-end total of 394 traffic deaths.

