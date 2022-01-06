Skip to main content
Huge fire burning in Superior, 'safety hazards are changing rapidly'

The fire is disrupting travel across the Blatnik Bridge, which connects Superior and Duluth.
Credit: Blake Melin

A large fire burning at a warehouse in Superior, Wisconsin, has prompted police to shut down the main bridge that connects Superior to Duluth, Minnesota. 

"The safety hazards from this fire are changing rapidly, causing us to fully close the Blatnik Bridge for now," Superior police announced, noting that the Bong Bridge should be considered as an alternative route. 

The fire is located in Superior's North End district and smoke from the fire has made seeing while driving over the Blatnik Bridge very difficult to impossible. 

One Facebook user commented on Superior PD's announcement, saying she couldn't see while driving over the bridge: "It was scary... I drove on the bridge coming from Superior around 5:30ish and for a second [you] could not see nothing pitch black..... I just made it over just in time... scared the crap out of me...."

Jim Paine, the mayor of Superior, wrote on Facebook that "The fire is likely too large to put out so it may be a long time before the area is safe."

The Blatnik Bridge connects Superior and Duluth and carries I-535 and US 53 traffic, according to MnDOT. 

Blake Melin captured the photo of the fire featured at the top of the story, while others have posted photos from afar on social media, showing a huge plume of smoke soaring into the skyline

