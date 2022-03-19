Human remains found at the scene of RV fire in northeastern MN

Crews responded to the fire near the 4900 block of Moline Road in Kalevala Township Friday morning.

Human remains were found at the scene of an RV fire in northern Minnesota Friday.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, local fire crews and ambulances responded to an RV fire near the 4900 block of Moline Road in Kalevala Township at around 8 a.m. Friday.

At the scene, crews found a 5th wheel style RV “fully engulfed in fire.” Crews worked to put out the fire and identify anyone that may be inside the RV.

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found at the scene, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious. The individual found at the scene has not yet been publicly identified.