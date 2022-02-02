Skip to main content
Human remains found following house fire in Nicollet County

Authorities say that a body was found in the remnants of a fire in Nicollet County in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says it was called to a "fully engulfed" house fire off of Nicollet County Road 23 and 461st Avenue, south of Nicollet, at around 4:20 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but upon doing so discovered human remains inside the property.

At this time, it's not clear if there is any foul play involved. 

The identity of the remains will be released following a full autopsy.

