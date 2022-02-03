Human remains found after house fire ID'd as 77-year-old

Authorities do not suspect anything criminal after discovering human remains in the aftermath of an early morning house fire this week.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office found the body after extinguishing a significant house fire off of Nicollet County Road 23 and 461st Avenue at around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.

In a Thursday news release, the sheriff's office identified the victim as 77-year-old John Charles Soost, Jr. He owned the home that was destroyed by the fire, the release said.

While investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, the sheriff's office clarified that it does not suspect foul play.