Skip to main content
Human remains found in aftermath of house fire identified as 77-year-old

Human remains found in aftermath of house fire identified as 77-year-old

Firefighters discovered the body after extinguishing the early morning blaze.

Pixabay

Firefighters discovered the body after extinguishing the early morning blaze.

Authorities do not suspect anything criminal after discovering human remains in the aftermath of an early morning house fire this week. 

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office found the body after extinguishing a significant house fire off of Nicollet County Road 23 and 461st Avenue at around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. 

In a Thursday news release, the sheriff's office identified the victim as 77-year-old John Charles Soost, Jr. He owned the home that was destroyed by the fire, the release said.

While investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, the sheriff's office clarified that it does not suspect foul play. 

Next Up

fire pixabay stock
MN News

Human remains found after house fire ID'd as 77-year-old

Firefighters discovered the body after extinguishing the early morning blaze.

Minneapolis police shooting 3
MN News

Amir Locke shooting: Elected officials demand bodycam footage release

The City of Minneapolis has yet to provide a possible timeline for the footage's release.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 1.11.12 PM
MN Music and Radio

Basilica Block Party won't go ahead in 2022

The event returned in 2021 after taking a year off due to COVID in 2020.

Tyler Kline
MN News

Councilor charged with drunken driving, fleeing police says he won't resign

He's charged with drunken driving and fleeing police.

B Chenal Polk COunty WI jail crop
WI News

Charges: WI high school football coach sexually assaulted student

She had asked him for the weight room hours, and he was there when she showed up the next day, charges say.

hjermstad
MN News

Ex-MN youth basketball coach gets 12 years for sexually assaulting players

Aaron Hjermstad was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct against four children in November.

pixabay - covid vaccine record card
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 3

Hospitalizations have been trending down in the past six weeks.

plow, snowplow, snow
Minnesota Life

Here are the 8 winners of MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

Betty Whiteout made it, obviously.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 9.38.36 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis Institute of Art will feature 5 Van Gogh paintings this summer

The exhibit will feature five paintings on loan from Amsterdam and Dallas.

twin cities evie car
MN News

Twin Cities launch new electric vehicle car-share program

It's the largest publicly owned, renewably powered community EV initiative in the U.S.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.13.06 AM
MN Weird

First it was potatoes, now frozen beets have caused a MN road closure

A stretch of Highway 12 in Murdock closed Wednesday night as the spilled beats froze and became a hazard.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Coller: With O'Connell over Harbaugh, Vikings can ask for patience

With Harbaugh, you’re always in all-in mode. The Vikings, coincidentally, landed in this position because of four years of all-in mode.

Related

fire
MN News

Human remains found following house fire in Nicollet County

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

Screen Shot 2020-05-11 at 8.30.26 AM
MN News

Human remains found by farmer ID'd as 2019 car crash victim

The 36-year-old had been missing since his vehicle was found crashed in a ditch.

Flickr - Hennepin Island Park - Jason Riedy
MN News

Human remains found in Mississippi River in Minneapolis

It is unknown at this point if these remains may be connected to the case of Adam Johnson.

unsplash - water close-up
MN Weird

Sheriff: Human jaw bone found near Staples is 'ancient,' not recent

It was one of four bones found by a group of people over the summer.

police tape
MN News

'Human body parts' found in NE Minneapolis prompt homicide investigation

The body parts were discovered around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

Fridley police
MN News

Human remains found in Fridley identified as missing man

The human remains were found by a walker on April 1.

fire, flames
MN News

Human remains found after house fire in Hibbing

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Pixabay - firefighter helmet
MN News

Victims of house explosion ID'd as husband and wife

One was killed and the other severely injured in the Wednesday morning explosion.