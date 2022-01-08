Skip to main content

Human remains found in burnt car in Beaver Creek Valley State Park

An investigation is now underway.
police lights

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered inside a burning car at Beaver Creek Valley State Park. 

Houston County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched there Wednesday on a report of a "burnt vehicle" that might contain human remains. According to a news release, the deputies confirmed that there was indeed a body in the vehicle, which was "completely destroyed" by the fire: 

Houston County Sheriff's Office news release

"We have not been able to positively identify the remains at this time and this remains a very active investigation," the sheriff's office said.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Southeastern Minnesota Medical Examiners Office is assisting in the investigation. 

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that there's no threat to the public.

Beaver Creek Valley State Park is located in Caledonia. 

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Human remains found in burnt car in Beaver Creek Valley State Park

An investigation is now underway.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

Teen girls in Edina assault woman in attempted carjacking

The incident occurred Friday evening.

D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves shoot the lights out to sweep Thunder

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell made sure the game was never in doubt.

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 5.31.34 PM
MN News

1-year-old Minnesota boy found safe after AMBER Alert

The AMBER Alert was issued just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Steven Buford
MN News

West St. Paul man sentenced after killing woman in front of 3 kids

The victim, 22-year-old Lauren Summer Koffi-n'guessan, died at the scene.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild want NHL to review play that injured Kirill Kaprizov

Kaprizov has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Washington.

police tape
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man died days after punch to the face

He'd asked the suspect to move items blocking the hallway in an apartment building, charges state.

state patrol
MN News

1 dead after driver loses control of car, enters oncoming lane

It resulted in a T-bone crash on the northern Minnesota highway.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Driver crashes stolen car, killing passenger

Charges say the driver led state troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle prior to crashing.

duluth ship cold
MN Weather

Here's a list of the coldest temps in Minnesota Friday morning

Brr.

hennepin sheriff hutchinson screengrab facebook
MN News

Growing calls for Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson to resign

Five of the seven county commissioners have called for him to step down.

us navy flickr hospital covid
MN Coronavirus

MN hospitals issue plea: Don't go to the ER for a COVID test

"Please help us keep our emergency department capacity and staff available for medical emergencies," the association said.

Related

police lights
MN News

Man found dead near abandoned car in rural west-central MN

An investigation is now underway.

police lights
MN News

Missing man, 73, found dead in wooded area in Bloomington

David Shibata's body was found on Friday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Reports: Father and son found dead in Pierce County, WI, residence

An investigation is now underway.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

1 person hospitalized, another in custody after Brooklyn Park stabbing

An investigation is underway.

police lights
MN News

Woman, 42, found shot to death in NW Wisconsin home

An investigation is now underway.

police lights
MN News

Police find man dead, another with 'self-inflicted stab wound' in St. Anthony home

The incident is now under investigation.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Authorities ID woman found dead in burning car

The death has been deemed suspicious.

MN News

Body found in close proximity to fire in Northeast Minneapolis

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death.