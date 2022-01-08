Human remains found in burnt car in Beaver Creek Valley State Park

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered inside a burning car at Beaver Creek Valley State Park.

Houston County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched there Wednesday on a report of a "burnt vehicle" that might contain human remains. According to a news release, the deputies confirmed that there was indeed a body in the vehicle, which was "completely destroyed" by the fire:

"We have not been able to positively identify the remains at this time and this remains a very active investigation," the sheriff's office said.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Southeastern Minnesota Medical Examiners Office is assisting in the investigation.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that there's no threat to the public.

Beaver Creek Valley State Park is located in Caledonia.