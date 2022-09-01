Body found after camper fire near Cass Lake; woman arrested

Skip to main content
Human remains found in camper fire near Cass Lake; woman arrested

The camper caught fire at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Greg Jordan/Flickr

A woman has been arrested after human remains were found in a camper fire in what officials suspect was arson.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a camper on fire on the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast near Cass Lake at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, deputies, tribal police and first responders found a camper fully engulfed in flames. They extinguished the fire and found human remains inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation found that a woman had started the fire and fled the scene. The suspect, a 34-year-old woman from Bena, was arrested in Brooklyn Center in connection with the fire on Wednesday.

She is being held on pending charges. 

The remains found in the fire were sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

