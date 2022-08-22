Human remains found in northern MN believed to be of missing man

Skip to main content
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man

Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man

The Hibbing Police Department has been looking for the man since late last month.

The Hibbing Police Department has been looking for the man since late last month.

Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. 

Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Teams had been searching an area in woodland near to the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm, where Crabtree's vehicle had been found abandoned late last month.

Crabtree was reported missing on July 22. He hadn't been heard from since July 6.

The remains were found off a steep cliff area that authorities didn't initially search due to it being "dangerous terrain."

The remains were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for a full autopsy.

Authorities believe no foul play is suspected at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

