Human resources head at Minneapolis Public Schools resigns

The head of human resources at Minneapolis Public Schools has resigned after 12 years with the district, MPS announced Thursday.

Maggie Sullivan, the senior officer of human resources, has accepted a new job outside of the district and will leave MPS at the end of the month, a news release said. The district did not say where Sullivan is headed.

“MPS is an amazing school district with remarkable, dedicated people who show up every day on behalf of our students,” Sullivan said. “It has been a privilege to serve the MPS community for the past 12 years.”

Her departure comes at a tenuous time at MPS as educators continue to strike, demanding better pay and more support for students, among other things.

Sullivan is on the MPS bargaining team, working with the district on a new contract for Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) and Education Support Professionals (ESPs).

"She is committed to continuing with the team through the conclusion of the strike," the release said.

Earlier this week, Minneapolis Public Schools board member Josh Pauly announced his resignation, expressing his doubts over district leadership, whom he believes has broken the trust with the school community, the Star Tribune reports.

Pauly was one of four board members who voted against extending the contract of Superintendent Ed Graff.

Sullivan started at MPS in 2010 as the director of strategic planning before becoming the executive director of human capital in 2013. She then became the senior officer of human resources in 2016.

With Sullivan leaving, MPS says Candra Bennett, the district's current executive director of human resources, will serve as the interim senior officer of human resources.