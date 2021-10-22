Hundreds of St. Bens students stage sit-in condemning campus 'sex competition'

Hundreds of students protested at St. John's University Thursday to condemn an organized alleged "sex competition" among some male students.

The Sister Nancy Hynes Institute for Women's Leadership (IWL) at the College of St. Benedict organized the sit-in, encouraging students to walk out of their classes at 1 p.m. to "demand action for the recent events that have taken place in Patrick Hall at SJU." The health organization CERTS also commented on the allegations, saying it is "deeply saddened" by recent events.

Will Schwinghammer, editor-in-chief of CSB/SJU's student newspaper The Record, broke the story, describing a "sex competition" being run by male students from St. Patrick Hall. The story says there is a list of female students, with Johnnie participants potentially able to earn points for certain things. When the existence of this competition reached school officials, they arranged a floor meeting for residents to discuss the impact of this type of behavior, the paper reported.

Thursday's sit-in was held at the Quad at St. John's, where IWL leaders spoke to demand a safer and more hospitable campus.

CSB/SJU, in a statement to Bring Me The News, said they learned about these allegations in late September, and since then have been "actively addressing" the situation. That includes working with "trained investigators to determine the responsible parties."

"We are committed to creating and maintaining an environment in which all members of the community are aware of and respect the rights and human dignity of every other member," the statement continued, noting cases that rise to potential criminal behavior would be reported to local law enforcement.

At this point, CSB/SJU does not have any indication of sexual assault or violence linked to the competition, the spokesperson said.

In an email to parents, St. John's said it was informed of "a very concerning alleged sex competition" going on in the dorm and said the university "will not tolerate sexual misconduct in any form." The email added that staff have met with students and there have been floor meetings to "determine who is responsible," the student body has been alerted of the competition, a third-party Title IX investigator has been assigned to the case, and all information the university has has been turned over to the investigator.

The university says it expects the investigation to take a few weeks to complete, the email said.