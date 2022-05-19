Skip to main content
Hunt for inmate who escaped correctional facility in northeast Minnesota

Hunt for inmate who escaped correctional facility in northeast Minnesota

The 42-year-old might be in the Floodwood area.

St. Louis County Sheriff

The 42-year-old might be in the Floodwood area.

The search is on for an inmate who escaped from a prison in northeastern Minnesota on Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Kris Severin, 42, escaped from the North East Regional Correction Center (NERCC) in Saginaw at 9 a.m.

There's no information as to the manner of his escape, but police believe he may be in the Floodwood area.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes. He is a white man, 6' tall, weighing around 200 lbs, with short brown hair and tattoos on both arms.

He was being held for violation of a harassment order.

Anyone who knows where he is should call 911.

NERCC is a minimum/medium security facility operated by Arrowhead Regional Corrections, providing 144 beds for adult male inmates.

It is also a work farm with numerous operations that has existed since the 1930s, and serves to reduce jail overcrowding issues in St. Louis and Carlton Counties, as well as state prisons.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Kris Richard Severin
MN News

Hunt for inmate who escaped correctional facility in northeast MN

The 42-year-old might be in the Floodwood area.

Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 6.16.34 PM
MN News

Suspect kills himself after shooting woman and baby at Fargo restaurant

The suspect was found dead in a stolen vehicle in Minnesota.

CK Kyle Kasio
MN News

Charges: Guest stabbed three men as they slept in Albert Lea

Investigators believe the suspect is related to all three victims.

Kandiyohi County Courthouse
MN News

2 charged for fentanyl overdose death of 19-year-old

The-19-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose last month.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch: Hail, 65 mph gusts, tornadoes possible

The watch is just north of the Twin Cities metro area.

Lake Minnetonka
Minnesota Life

The staggering rise of Minnesota's most famous lakes this spring

Imagine dumping Lake Minnetonka into Lake Superior 47 times.

Marijuana, cannabis
MN News

Minnesota Senate shoots down latest marijuana legalization attempt

The bill didn't receive the required votes for further consideration on Wednesday.

tree
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis wants to use $1M in federal cash to plant 200,000 trees

The goal is to have these trees planted by the year 2040.

Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 12.54.22 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

MOA theater to debut wrap-around, 270-degree movie screen

The new technology will expand the movie screen onto the side walls of the theater auditorium.

ambulance
MN News

Alcohol, no seatbelt possible factors in deadly southwest MN crash

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

LinoLakes_MN_FB
MN Business

Target shares plunge on profit drop, as costs grow and customers spend less

First quarter profitability declines 52% year-over-year.

Trevor Scott May
MN News

Driver ejected in fatal Roseville crash identified as 30-year-old

The crash temporarily shutdown westbound Highway 36.

Related

Keith Cochise Bellanger
MN News

Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from prison near Duluth

Keith Cochise Bellanger has a prior conviction for burglary.

Screen Shot 2021-09-12 at 9.10.10 AM
MN News

Man arrested 12 hours after escaping northern MN correctional facility

Branden Russell King was discovered missing from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center Friday night.

jesse james crabtree of hibbing
MN News

Inmate found in swamp after escaping St. Louis County facility

The inmate was found hours after walking away from the facility on Sunday.

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Two correctional officers injured by inmate at Stillwater prison

It's the second such attack in less than a month.

MN News

Corrections officer killed by inmate at Stillwater prison

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon.

Rene Alfredo Garza
MN News

Inmate escaped holding cell after court hearing

It happened at the Watonwan County Courthouse.

1024px-Quicksilver_Ultralight
MN News

Ultralight plane crashes in ditch, pilot escapes uninjured

The 62-year-old crashed near to his property.

MN News

Corrections officer injured by inmate at St. Cloud prison

It follows another attack in St. Cloud a few weeks ago.