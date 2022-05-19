Hunt for inmate who escaped correctional facility in northeast MN

Hunt for inmate who escaped correctional facility in northeast Minnesota
The search is on for an inmate who escaped from a prison in northeastern Minnesota on Wednesday morning.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Kris Severin, 42, escaped from the North East Regional Correction Center (NERCC) in Saginaw at 9 a.m.
There's no information as to the manner of his escape, but police believe he may be in the Floodwood area.
He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes. He is a white man, 6' tall, weighing around 200 lbs, with short brown hair and tattoos on both arms.
He was being held for violation of a harassment order.
Anyone who knows where he is should call 911.
NERCC is a minimum/medium security facility operated by Arrowhead Regional Corrections, providing 144 beds for adult male inmates.
It is also a work farm with numerous operations that has existed since the 1930s, and serves to reduce jail overcrowding issues in St. Louis and Carlton Counties, as well as state prisons.