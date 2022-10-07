Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern MN correctional facility

An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped.

Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota.

Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and black pants. He has brown hair down to his jawline, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Orr doesn't have any local ties to Minnesota. He was serving second-degree assault charges at the facility.

The sheriff's office said they are investigating possible associates and other leads to recapture Orr, as initial attempts have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Orr's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.