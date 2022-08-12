Skip to main content
Hunt for suspect who broke into apartment, fatally stabbed man

The homicide is the 57th to happen this year in the city.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

Police in Minneapolis are searching for the suspect in a fatal stabbing Friday morning in the Windom Park neighborhood.

A man was fatally stabbed at an apartment on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE by a suspect who broke in just before 8 a.m., and fled the scene before police arrived.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten says the victim and a woman were sleeping inside the apartment when the suspect broke in, and that the woman has an order of protection against the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was unharmed.

Police have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Franklin Terrol White. He was seen driving a 2006 green Hyundai Azera with tinted windows. The license plate reads as HIF2800 and is from Ohio.

White is described as a Black man, 5'4" tall, and is "stocky," according to Parten.

Anyone who sees White or finds the vehicle is asked to call 911 from a safe distance. You are advised to not approach White or the car if you see them. 

This marks the city's 57th homicide of 2022.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

