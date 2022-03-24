Skip to main content
Hunter admits to killing nearby family's beloved dog with compound bow

Hunter admits to killing nearby family's beloved dog with compound bow

The Great Pyrenees was found dead in a nearby field, having been shot in the neck.

Bria Swanson, Facebook

The Great Pyrenees was found dead in a nearby field, having been shot in the neck.

A New Germany man has admitted to killing a nearby family's dog with a compound bow after complaining the pet was "ruining his hunt."

Benjamin L. Schroder, 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony overwork or mistreatment of animals, torture. He'd been charged in November over the death of Reba, a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees owned by the Swanson family. 

One of Reba's owners found her dead the evening of Oct. 12, 2021. She'd been shot in the neck with an arrow.

"Reba was senselessly killed," Bria Swanson wrote on Facebook shortly after the beloved livestock guard dog's killing. "We have witnesses that confirm Reba was not chasing deer or causing any harm. Reba carried a GPS tracker and we know she ended up over her property line while tracking a perceived threat."

Read more [Nov. 12, 2021]: Charges: Man who fatally shot dog with compound bow said the pet was 'ruining his hunt'

Schroeder was arrested and charged a couple of weeks later, with prosecutors alleging he shot Reba while he was deer hunting on a neighboring property. 

While in custody, Schroeder admitted to shooting the dog with his compound bow, saying she had been chasing deer and "ruining his hunt," the charges say. He then fled the scene after learning another hunter was nearby. Schroeder also said he apologized and "offered to reimburse victim for the cost to replace the dog," according to the complaint.

Sentencing is set for June 3, according to court documents. 

Next Up

carver county dog
MN News

Hunter admits to killing nearby family's dog with compound bow

The Great Pyrenees was found dead in a nearby field, having been shot in the neck.

grocery cart
MN Shopping

Here's why it's been hard to find dough, pizza rolls at the grocery store

The good news: Things are improving.

Minnesota State hockey, MSU hockey, Mankato hockey
MN Sports

Minnesota State tops Harvard to advance in NCAA tourney

Three other Minnesota teams are also in the NCAA hockey dance.

snowing
MN Weather

NWS: 'High potential of snow squalls' Friday in Minnesota

Snow squalls are known to rapidly create dangerous driving conditions.

brent buchan
MN News

Minneapolis man, 25, gets life in prison for killing his friend

The victim told police his friend shot him and then said "my dying breath."

st. francis regional medical center 2
MN News

Driver crashes SUV into side of Shakopee hospital, leaving giant hole

Police do not believe it was an intentional act.

seanote
Minnesota Life

Peeved judge orders Seanote's owners to get it off county lot

The judge accused both sides of bickering, calling their positions "petulant and uncompromising."

hogs, pigs
MN News

Barn fire kills an estimated 2,500 hogs in Minnesota

Deputies arrived to see the barn fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 10.55.45 AM
WI News

Watch: Deputy breaks through ice during search for snowmobiler

The deputy was helped out of the water, only to have his partner fall through moments later.

US Navy Flickr - COVID hospital PPE nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 24

The latest on Minnesota's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

putin the tiger dies
Minnesota Life

Putin, Minnesota Zoo's male Amur tiger, dies during routine procedure

The zoo is now home to one adult Amur tiger.

retaining wall failure i35w 2
MN News

Lane closed on I-35W north after retaining wall collapsed

The right lane and shoulder will remain closed until further notice.

Related

carver county dog
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot pet dog with compound bow as it was 'ruining hunt'

The 33-year-old later offered to compensate the dog's owners, according to the complaint.

carver county dog
MN News

Family's dog 'senselessly' killed with arrow in Carver County

The beloved dog was shot with an arrow on Tuesday.

Hendrickson - Go Fund Me - crop
MN News

MN hunter has leg amputated after rifle went off unexpectedly

The Dassel man suffered severe damage and faces a lengthy road to recovery.

minneapolis police
MN News

New charges for death of unborn child in pregnant woman's killing

The victim, 7 months pregnant, was found dead in a burning RV.

deer hunting
MN News

Man shot in group hunting accident in southern Minnesota

It happened Saturday afternoon in Olmsted County.

3505 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

Charges: Suspect burned RV to hide body of missing pregnant woman

The victim was 7 months pregnant and had been reported missing a few days prior.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Moorhead family
MN News

Authorities pinpoint source of CO that killed family of 7

The victims, all members of Hernandez-Pinto family, were found dead in a Moorhead home.