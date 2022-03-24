Hunter admits to killing nearby family's dog with compound bow

A New Germany man has admitted to killing a nearby family's dog with a compound bow after complaining the pet was "ruining his hunt."

Benjamin L. Schroder, 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony overwork or mistreatment of animals, torture. He'd been charged in November over the death of Reba, a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees owned by the Swanson family.

One of Reba's owners found her dead the evening of Oct. 12, 2021. She'd been shot in the neck with an arrow.

"Reba was senselessly killed," Bria Swanson wrote on Facebook shortly after the beloved livestock guard dog's killing. "We have witnesses that confirm Reba was not chasing deer or causing any harm. Reba carried a GPS tracker and we know she ended up over her property line while tracking a perceived threat."

Schroeder was arrested and charged a couple of weeks later, with prosecutors alleging he shot Reba while he was deer hunting on a neighboring property.

While in custody, Schroeder admitted to shooting the dog with his compound bow, saying she had been chasing deer and "ruining his hunt," the charges say. He then fled the scene after learning another hunter was nearby. Schroeder also said he apologized and "offered to reimburse victim for the cost to replace the dog," according to the complaint.

Sentencing is set for June 3, according to court documents.