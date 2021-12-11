Husband arrested after wife found dead in Carlton County home

The victim was identified as identified as Tracy Ellen Julian, 62.

A Carlton County man has been arrested after his wife was found dead in their home.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the 3600 block of Heiskari Road in Kalevala Township at around 2:35 p.m. Friday to perform a wellness check.

At the home, deputies found a woman, identified as Tracy Ellen Julian, 62, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Her husband was arrested and is currently lodged at the Carlton County Jail for second degree murder.

The incident remains under investigation. No other suspects are wanted in relation to the incident, according to the department.

