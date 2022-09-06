Skip to main content
Authorities ID school staff member who died on weekend retreat with students

Authorities ID school staff member who died on weekend retreat with students

The death remains under investigation.

Alan Garcia. Courtesy of Maplewood Academy.

The death remains under investigation.

Authorities have identified the school staff member who died over the weekend at a student retreat in Brainerd. 

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Alan Garcia was with a group of students at the North Star Camp when he went underwater at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. 

A student pulled Garcia from the water and first responders arrived and began CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

Garcia worked at Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson, where he is listed as a receptionist and an assistant to the principal. 

The Minnesota Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, which owns both Maplewood Academy and North Star Camp, said staff members are fully cooperating with local authorities to determined what caused the unexpected death and plans are underway to provide counseling services to students and faculty. 

According to Maplewood Academy, Garcia was born in Mexico and grew up in Hutchinson. He was a missionary in Micronesia for a few years and received his degree in Religious Education from Union College. 

"Please keep Alan’s family and Maplewood in prayer," the Academy posted on Facebook on Monday. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 3.26.58 PM
MN News

Authorities ID school employee who died on weekend retreat with students

The death remains under investigation.

St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Charges: Man 'heard voices' before unleashing volley of gunfire outside Target

Officers recovered 12 spent 9mm casings outside the Battle Creek store.

2022 State Fair
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair 2022 was 5th best attended ever

The 2022 event exceeded organizers' expectations

Eric Walker
MN News

More details released on crash that killed former Gophers track star

Witnesses said they saw someone speeding and weaving in traffic prior to the crash.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Parents under investigation after 1-year-old boy's death in Little Canada

Deputies were called to the house on report of a possible narcotics overdose.

Nordic Luv out in Stillwater Minnesota
Sponsored Story

Employee profit-sharing incentive plan announced for All Energy Solar staff

New program meant to strengthen employee retention and boost hiring growth

State Fair
MN News

Walz: Weekend shootings at and near State Fair likely gang-related

The governor called the ongoing violent incidents "unacceptable."

A black bear.
Minnesota Life

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

The bear evaded a police search conducted by land and air.

ATV
MN News

Florida woman dies in Minnesota ATV accident

The woman was found trapped inside by a group of OHV riders.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident

The girl and her family were staying at a cabin during Labor Day weekend.

Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 7.48.06 AM
Minnesota Life

Northern lights puts on a show in MN over holiday weekend

One of the best space weather shows of the year.

Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 7.13.05 AM
MN News

Shooting injures teen a block from the Minnesota State Fair

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the torso around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Related

Flickr - beach water
MN News

School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp

The 30-year-old man was rescued by a student, but later died at a hospital.

Munger mugshot
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man admitted to woman's gruesome murder

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, said he and the victim argued about infidelity before he strangled her with a belt.

Pixabay bike wheel
MN News

Authorities ID girl, 8, struck and killed while riding bike in Prior Lake

The crash remains under investigation.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake

The crash remains under investigation.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Woman, 22, dies in crash just outside Brainerd

Another woman was injured in the collision.

Gene Spurzem
MN News

Authorities identify man who died in Rosemount house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.00.29 AM
MN News

Pilot who died days after small plane crash was a MN heart doctor

The passenger is in stable condition.

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 8.12.13 AM
MN News

Catholic school employee allegedly had 'inappropriate physical contact' with student

The employee is currently on leave pending an MPD investigation.