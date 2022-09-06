Authorities ID school employee who died on weekend retreat with students

Authorities have identified the school staff member who died over the weekend at a student retreat in Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Alan Garcia was with a group of students at the North Star Camp when he went underwater at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A student pulled Garcia from the water and first responders arrived and began CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Garcia worked at Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson, where he is listed as a receptionist and an assistant to the principal.

The Minnesota Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, which owns both Maplewood Academy and North Star Camp, said staff members are fully cooperating with local authorities to determined what caused the unexpected death and plans are underway to provide counseling services to students and faculty.

According to Maplewood Academy, Garcia was born in Mexico and grew up in Hutchinson. He was a missionary in Micronesia for a few years and received his degree in Religious Education from Union College.

"Please keep Alan’s family and Maplewood in prayer," the Academy posted on Facebook on Monday.