Hwy. 12 closed after semi crash near Maple Plain

Highway 12 is closed for an "extended period of time" Tuesday morning after a semi truck rollover crash.

The West Hennepin Police posted at 6 a.m. images of the crash that happened at the eastbound Hwy. 12 and County Road 90 roundabout west of Maple Plain.

West Hennepin Police

At this time there's no word on injuries, but pictures of the semi show a hole in the window, possibly from where firefighters extricated the driver.

There's no word yet on when the road will reopen, with morning commuters told to use alternate routes and avoid the intersection.