Hwy. 169 closed both directions in Jordan after crash

Highway 169 is closed in both directions in Jordan, Minnesota, following a "injury crash."

The crash was reported at 7:15 a.m., and at 8:44 a.m. Minnesota Department of Transportation said that the road would remain closed at MN 282 (Quaker Avenue) for the next three hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it's investigating a crash, but as of this time "the extent of injuries has not yet been determined."

It's not known at this time how many people are injured, nor how many vehicles are involved.

Travelers are being told to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.