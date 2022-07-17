Hwy. 169 crash was caused by semi ploughing into cars stopped at red light

Skip to main content
Hwy. 169 crash was caused by semi driver ploughing into cars stopped at red light

One person is in a life-threatening condition.

Perry Holthaus

The multi-vehicle crash that closed Highway 169 in Jordan Saturday was caused when a semi-truck went into the back of cars that were stopped for a red light.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of northbound Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 282 on the outskirts of Jordan, and closed the highway in both directions for several hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that a Freightliner being driven north on the highway "struck multiple vehicles from the rear, pushing vehicles into the intersection."

One of the cars was pushed into the southbound lanes, causing another collision. In total, seven cars and the semi were involved in the crash.

Three people were taken to a hospital, one of them – a 30-year-old woman from St. Paul – in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 32-year-old man from Missouri, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no details at this time as to why the semi driver failed to stop. The State Patrol report says alcohol was not involved in the collision, which happened in dry conditions.

Pictures of the scene were sent to Bring Me The News by Perry Holthaus, who was at the intersection when the crash happened, and who helped one of the injured parties.

