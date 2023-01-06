Skip to main content
Hwy. 62 westbound closing in Edina this weekend to repair damaged bridge

Hwy. 62 westbound closing in Edina this weekend to repair damaged bridge

The bridge was hit by a truck in August and another in January.

MnDOT

The bridge was hit by a truck in August and another in January.

Highway 62 will be closed westbound in Edina this weekend as Minnesota Department of Transportation workers fix a pedestrian bridge two trucks struck last summer.

MnDOT says westbound traffic will be shut down between France Avenue and Hwy 100 from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

A commercial truck hauling a dumpster of metal beams smashed into the bridge on Aug. 16, 2022 (photo above). Before that, another truck hit it on Jan. 27, 2022

The August incident closed a section of the highway for more than a day. The impact of the collision sent debris flying, hitting another vehicle. The driver of the August incident was cited for the damage in August, according to FOX 9.

"This closure is necessary so crews can erect the span for the new pedestrian bridge over Hwy 62," MnDOT said in an announcement on Tuesday.

Motorists planning to use the westbound lanes will have to use a detour in the southbound lanes of I-35W to westbound I-494 to northbound Hwy. 100.

All construction and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change, MnDOT notes.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 7.37.03 AM
MN Music and Radio

Steve Gorman joins KQ Morning Show after Tom Barnard's departure

The Black Crowes former drummer will continue to host his evening rock show on the station.

fire
MN News

Woman, 2 boys hospitalized after house fire in central Minnesota

A deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation following the fire.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile crash

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the Bearskin snowmobile trail.

Screen Shot 2023-01-07 at 9.50.27 AM
MN News

Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conducted multiple search warrants Thursday as part of the investigation.

Ice in hole
MN News

Officials urge caution after truck falls through frozen lake

A driver fell through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay in Cass County Friday morning.

Minnesota Lottery
MN Lifestyle

Three $1 million lottery tickets remain unclaimed in Minnesota

One is from last July.

Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 3.47.16 PM
MN Food & Drink

The Freight House in Stillwater to begin twice-weekly ticketed concerts

There's a new music series in downtown Stillwater.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police provide more details of incident leading to U of M safety alert; 6 arrested

One suspect remains at-large.

police lights
MN News

Suspects in custody after police pursuit prompts U of M safety alert

A police pursuit carried into campus Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 3.44.22 PM (2)
MN News

Hwy. 62 westbound closing in Edina this weekend to repair damaged bridge

The bridge was hit by a truck in August and another in January.

PortGreenman
MN News

Voting rights bill proposed by Minnesota DFL 2 years after Capitol attack

In all, 35 DFL legislators have co-signed the bill introduced on Friday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 2.25.47 PM
MN Food & Drink

Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closes after 32 years at Eden Prairie Center

A staple of the Eden Prairie Center says goodbye.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 3.44.22 PM (2)
MN News

Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said bridge maintenance work is in progress.

Rosland park bridge
MN News

Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge

The westbound lanes were closed in Edina from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday night.

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 3.59.38 PM
MN News

Rollover crash closes Hwy. 62 westbound in southwest metro

Police are at the scene.

image
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after striking guardrail on Highway 62

The crash shut down the highway during morning rush hour Wednesday.

SeanStoutFB
MN News

Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified

The victim crashed his car in snowy overnight conditions.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 4
MN News

Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall

The driver has been identified as a 39-year-old man from Bloomington.

Detour road construction
MN News

4 closures on busy Twin Cities roadways this weekend

So it goes during construction season.

zipper merge, construction
MN News

Traffic headache expected on I-94 in St. Cloud till mid-October

Construction is expected to begin on Aug. 31