Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners over potential allergen

Hy-Vee has voluntarily recalled some pot roast dinners over concern about an unlisted wheat allergen.

Two varieties of the Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners are impacted by the recall, which impacts items purchased between Dec. 27 and Jan. 17.

The entrees, which are packaged in a plastic container with a clear lid, were distributed to stores in Minnesota and elsewhere.

Customers who purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund, the company stated.

The USDA says there have been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products" at this time.

But it says it is "concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

"Consumers with a wheat allergy who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," it adds. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

