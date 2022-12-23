I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions.

I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern Minnesota for a short time Friday morning. But conditions have deteriorated to the point that it'll re-close beginning 2 p.m. Friday.

Winds are gusting up to 50 mph along I-90 and throughout southern Minnesota, causing blowing and drifting in addition to wind chill readings -30F or worse.

Everything in red on the MnDOT road conditions map below is closed. Roads highlighted with purple are where no-travel advisories are in place. You can see the interactive map and keep tabs on changing road conditions right here.