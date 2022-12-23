Skip to main content

I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota

The freeway reopened for a couple of hours before conditions deteriorated.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. 

I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern Minnesota for a short time Friday morning. But conditions have deteriorated to the point that it'll re-close beginning 2 p.m. Friday. 

Winds are gusting up to 50 mph along I-90 and throughout southern Minnesota, causing blowing and drifting in addition to wind chill readings -30F or worse. 

Everything in red on the MnDOT road conditions map below is closed. Roads highlighted with purple are where no-travel advisories are in place. You can see the interactive map and keep tabs on changing road conditions right here

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 1.45.39 PM

blizzard
MN News

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 12.29.38 PM
MN News

Willmar Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old

Chloe Garcia has been missing since mid-November.

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 3.01.53 PM
MN News

Man shot dead on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis identified

No arrests have been made in the case.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 11.49.42 AM
MN Lifestyle

Anonymous donor leaves mother's wedding ring, note in Salvation Army kettle

The Salvation Army is experiencing a 30% increase in demand for services.

Violent NightGraphic
TV, Movies and The Arts

How an idea dreamed up in Minnesota school detention became a Hollywood Christmas movie

"Violent Night" is in theaters now.

blizzard
MN News

Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks'

Huge drifts reported in southern Minnesota, while gusts over 70 mph have been recorded along the North Shore.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 10.12.36 AM
MN Food & Drink

Edina City Council rejects neighborhood restaurant proposal

A much buzzed-about proposal is off the table.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 8.56.58 AM
MN Food & Drink

Panda Express opening latest Twin Cities location

A grand opening will be held at the new location on Jan. 4.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 9.28.41 AM
MN Lifestyle

Rochester superintendent mocks himself for canceling school

Technically, the blizzard warning didn't start until 6 p.m. Thursday in Rochester.

flickr-mall-of-america-mitchell-hirsch-march-2019
MN Shopping

What times do retail stores, malls close in MN on Christmas Eve 2022?

Many stores will have limited hours, so expect to go early.

Delta
MN Travel

Delta Air Lines adds 7 more routes from MSP Airport

All seven will be available as soon as February 2023 for some and June 2023 for others.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 8.04.03 AM
MN Weather

How do the roads look in Minnesota Friday morning?

A quick look at traffic camera images from blizzard-hit and winter storm-hit parts of the state.

