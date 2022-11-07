Skip to main content
I-94 briefly closed due to hit-and-run crash near Alexandria

The State Patrol said it involved a stolen vehicle in an update Monday.

Minnesota State Patrol

Interstate 94 was closed in both directions between Alexandria and Osakis due to a hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said detours were in place as of 7 a.m. between Exit 103 and Hwy 27.

The State Patrol said in an update the hit-and-run crash involved involved a stolen vehicle. Police used "tire-disabling devices" on the vehicle and a person is being held in jail Monday morning on pending charges.

Emergency vehicles were reported to be in the area.

Roads were opened back up at 7:30 a.m.

More information is expected to be learned at a later time.

This is a developing story.

