I-94 eastbound closed after trucks crash, potatoes spill

The potatoes are freezing to the freeway.

A truck carrying potatoes overturned on Interstate 94 near Albertville, which has closed the freeway. 

And it'll be closed for a while because it's so cold out (13 below in Albertville), the potatoes are freezing to the road. The Minnesota Department of Transportation needs to bring in special equipment to clean up the frozen taters. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash involved two semi-trucks, one of which lost its load of potatoes. And some other motorists hit those potatoes and debris, disabling them. 

The crash happened on eastbound I-94 near Wright County Road 19 in Albertville at about 4:45 a.m. Traffic is being detoured, with the eastbound lanes expected to reopen by 9 a.m., MnDOT's website says.

No other details have been shared about the incident. 

