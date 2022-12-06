I-94 temporarily closed in Moorhead as man was rescued from bridge

Skip to main content
I-94 temporarily closed in Moorhead as police rescue man from bridge

The man was on a railroad bridge support pillar.

A rescue operation on bridge over I-94 temporarily closed the westbound lanes in Moorhead Monday evening, with a man later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Moorhead police says it received a call just after 4 p.m. of a "suspicious male" near the 2000 block of 28 Avenue South, and when officers arrived, he was seen on top of a railroad bridge support pillar about 25-30 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94.

The man had a self-inflicted hand injury, and was suffering from cold weather exposure, police say.

The interstate was temporarily closed westbound between 20th and 34th Streets South as Moorhead Fire Department arrived at the scene and used a ladder to get the man down.

No more details regarding the man's actions have been released. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

