Ice-covered roads in Twin Cities: NWS advises delaying driving

Walking outside and driving are treacherous tasks Wednesday morning after freezing rain left a coating of ice across the Twin Cities and parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

By 7 a.m., numerous crashes and spinouts were piling up in the Twin Cities, primarily in the south metro. The National Weather Service advised not to do any driving until after 10 a.m.: "If you can delay any driving to after 10am, or even this afternoon, that is highly advised."

"And it's not just driving that will be treacherous. Do you normally walk the dog in the morning or head out for a quick run? Make sure you have extra grip on your shoes as sidewalks are very icy and hazardous as well!" the NWS said.

Road conditions prompted Metro Transit to pause all bus services until further notice metrowide. Metro Transit said it was working to resume all services as of 8:25 a.m.

Minnesota Valley Transit Authority also said its services were suspended for the majority of Wednesday morning, but is planning to resume its schedule starting at 10:30 a.m.

Minnetonka Police Department issued an alert at 5:22 a.m. saying roads were "extremely icy" and encouraged people to stay home and go into work late.

The Minnesota State Patrol said from 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 120 crashes were reported on state roads with 10 involving injuries. Fortunately none of them were serious or were fatal. In addition, 116 vehicle spin outs and 19 jackknifed semis were also reported.

Multiple schools have opted for two-hour late starts to keep people off the roads. Among the Twin Cities schools opening late are Edina and Wayzata.