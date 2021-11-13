Icy roads, bridges lead to numerous crashes and spinouts in Twin Cities

Numerous crashes and spinouts have been reported across the Twin Cities metro Saturday morning amid slick conditions.

Icy roads and particularly bridges have led to no shortage of incidents on metro highways and interstates.

Here's a look at how things stood at 9 a.m., with Hwys. 62, 100 and 169 the subject of multiple crash reports.

Friday's rain and sleet was followed by below-freezing temperatures overnight that made conditions challenging for drivers not used to it after the dry summer and early fall months.

Conditions could become even more difficult later on Saturday too, with the Twin Cities expected to get its first round of accumulating snow in the afternoon into the evening.

The National Weather Service's latest prediction has the Twin Cities metro slated for 1-2 inches of snow, with areas further north getting 2-3 inches.

