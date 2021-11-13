Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Icy roads, bridges lead to numerous crashes and spinouts in Twin Cities
Publish date:

Icy roads, bridges lead to numerous crashes and spinouts in Twin Cities

The slick roads have taken plenty of drivers by surprise.
Author:

The slick roads have taken plenty of drivers by surprise.

Numerous crashes and spinouts have been reported across the Twin Cities metro Saturday morning amid slick conditions.

Icy roads and particularly bridges have led to no shortage of incidents on metro highways and interstates.

Here's a look at how things stood at 9 a.m., with Hwys. 62, 100 and 169 the subject of multiple crash reports.

Screen Shot 2021-11-13 at 9.00.54 AM

Friday's rain and sleet was followed by below-freezing temperatures overnight that made conditions challenging for drivers not used to it after the dry summer and early fall months.

Conditions could become even more difficult later on Saturday too, with the Twin Cities expected to get its first round of accumulating snow in the afternoon into the evening.

The National Weather Service's latest prediction has the Twin Cities metro slated for 1-2 inches of snow, with areas further north getting 2-3 inches. 

You can read the latest weather forecast here.

Next Up

suni lee
MN News

St. Paul's Suni Lee says she was a victim of anti-Asian violence

The Olympic gold medalist experienced the racist incident in October.

St. Cloud Hospital
MN Coronavirus

Hospitals strained as COVID surges in Minnesota

CentraCare and HealthPartners have both issued statements in recent days asking for the public's help as bed availability at hospitals lessens.

Daisy Joy Buley
MN News

Charges: MN woman trafficked her 11-year-old daughter for cash, drugs

Daisy Joy Buley will make a court appearance on Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-13 at 9.02.12 AM
MN News

Icy roads, bridges lead to numerous crashes and spinouts in Twin Cities

The slick roads have taken plenty of drivers by surprise.

118225938_3534766829875964_3049257466571402269_n
MN Lifestyle

Closed during pandemic, popular Duluth restaurant to reopen with no-tipping policy

The cafe and arts space will also have a new executive chef.

FD9ngDRWYAEvHwG
MN Sports

State tourney: Football semifinals set in 5 classes, 8 quarterfinals Saturday

Teams head to the home of the Minnesota Vikings for the semifinals and championship games.

snow
Weather MN

Here's where snow is expected to accumulate in MN on Saturday

Snow could be falling in the metro by 3 p.m.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Viral video: Guthrie show delayed by audience member’s racist rant

It is the Minneapolis theater's first in-house production since the shutdown in March 2020.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves blow by Lakers in LA to end losing streak

The Wolves outscored the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter.

Yusra Arab and Robin Wonsley Worlobah, Ward 2 City Council candidates (Minneapolis)
MN News

Minneapolis City Council candidate requests recount after narrow loss

Yusra Arab lost her bid by just 19 votes.

dnr wallaye over limit - 11.12.21
MN News

Anglers caught with 72 walleyes, saugers — 48 fish over limit

The DNR seized every single fish the group had caught.

police lights
MN News

Hit-and-run suspect fatally shoots good Samaritan

He then tried to carjack a woman in the parking lot of a nearby Cub Foods.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-11-02 at 8.23.24 AM
MN News

Icy conditions lead to numerous crashes across Twin Cities

The west metro was particularly bad.

Screen Shot 2019-11-06 at 6.48.45 AM
MN News

Light snow overnight leads to multiple crashes across Twin Cities

The roads are slick on Wednesday morning.

oct. 20 snow crash
MN News

Numerous crashes, spinouts reported as snow hits Minnesota

Officials are reminding people to slow down and turn on their headlights as motorists deal with the season's first bout of winter weather.

MN News

Snow aftermath leads to chaos on roads, multiple crashes and spinouts reported

I-694 closed after a semi jackknifed amid multiple spinouts on the interstate.

Screen Shot 2021-01-23 at 7.53.44 PM
MN News

Spinouts, crashes across Twin Cities as snow gets heavier

There have been multiple incidents across the metro area.

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 5.44.46 AM
MN News

Light snow and icy conditions cause more problems on Twin Cities roads

There have been multiple crashes reported in the Twin Cities early Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2020-12-13 at 5.59.53 PM
MN News

Multiple roads closed in Twin Cities due to numerous crashes, 1 fatal

The snow has caused big issues on the roads.

Screen Shot 2019-02-20 at 6.29.45 AM
MN News

Spinouts reported on snow-covered MN roads, delays likely

It's going to be a tough day on the roads.