November 9, 2021
Identities of officers, victim released in fatal Eau Claire police shooting
Police say the intruder stabbed a woman before he was fatally shot by an officer.
The Eau Claire Police Department has identified the officers and victim involved in a fatal police shooting that happened Nov. 3 in the western Wisconsin city. 

The man killed by police was identified as 30-year-old LeKenneth Q. Miller, of Eau Claire. He was shot by one of two officers who responded to the disturbance, according to the city's police department. Those officers were identified as Kristopher O'Neill and Jason Kaveney. Police allege Miller was armed with a knife when the officers encountered him. 

O'Neill has been with the department for 24 years and Kaveney has been with Eau Claire PD for 19 years. Both are on standard administrative leave as the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigates the incident, authorities said.

The incident occurred when the officers responded to a reported disturbance at a home on the 400 block of Selma Street at 2:41 p.m. on Nov. 3. Police said the 911 caller said someone broke into their home and two people were inside. The intruder, identified as Miller, was armed with a knife and had allegedly stabbed a woman inside the home, police said.

The updated press release from Eau Claire PD says Miller broke into a home occupied by two women, then stabbed one of the women multiple times. The other woman was able to escape without physical harm. 

The woman who was stabbed suffered serious wounds and was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a regional medical facility. 

The officers involved in the incident and EMS responders attempted lifesaving measures on Miller, but he died at the scene, the release says.

According to his personal website, Miller studied music composition at the now-defunct McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul. His website says he was a composer and sound designer. 

Police say the Wisconsin DOJ continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the results of the investigation "will include a full disclosure of the investigation and community review." 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

