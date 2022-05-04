Skip to main content
Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

Abortion rights advocates rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Tuesday, May 3 in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Christine Schuster)

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe V. Wade, Minnesota's constitutionally-protected abortion rights will remain – at least for now. 

In Minnesota, the right to an abortion stands with or without federal protections — in 1995, the Minnesota Supreme Court's ruling in Doe v. Gomez found the state constitution protects both the right to have an abortion and the right to decide to have an abortion.

State lawmakers would face a long, complicated road to ever repealing the state-held right to choose — however, it's not impossible. 

Laura Hermer, a professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law, said there are two ways Doe v. Gomez could face challenges if Republicans seeking to ban or heavily restrict abortion took control of both the Legislature and the Governor's office.

Some Republican candidates for state office, including gubernatorial candidates Scott Jensen, Kendall Qualls, and Paul Gazelka and attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow, have expressed a desire to ban abortion.

With Republicans in control, lawmakers could either pursue an amendment to the Minnesota Constitution – though this would require a statewide vote that would likely fail (given that polls find the majority of Americans agree with keeping Roe v. Wade).

Alternatively they could enact a “fetal personhood” law, which would generally establish that a fetus has full legal rights at any stage of gestation.

The latter route is more likely, Hermer explained, and such a law could throw Doe v. Gomez into question, with fairly strong competing legal rights on both sides.

Another political shift needed to drive the changes to state law would be changes to the composition of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Minnesota Supreme Court justices serve six-year terms. If a vacancy occurs in the middle of a justice's term, the sitting governor holds the authority to seat a replacement.  Otherwise, justices are elected in non-partisan elections.

Republicans in the Legislature have also postulated enacting bills like those seen in Texas that would not ban abortion outright, but would heavily restrict it and could make those who get abortions or those who help them subject to civil penalties.

But just as Republicans winning the Legislature and governorship could lead to abortion restrictions, Democrats gaining control could see the expansion of access.

The repeal of Roe v. Wade is likely to lead to an influx of out-of-state patients seeking an abortion in Minnesota, which could put a strain on state providers. 

However, Hermer said there’s a number of ways services could be expanded to prevent strain on services – current state law, for example, narrowly limits the type of medical providers able to provide abortions.

“If that restriction were overturned, it would potentially expand access more readily, more easily,” she said. 

In 2020, there were 9,108 abortions performed in Minnesota, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Over 82% of abortions statewide were performed by Planned Parenthood. 

Next Up

15642868641_2824681257_k
MN News

Pilot crashes plane on approach to runway in Mankato

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

covid
MN Coronavirus

New omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 confirmed in Minnesota

Here's what we know so far about BA.2.12.1.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

Bally Sports North
MN Sports

Bally Sports streaming service launching for $20 per month

It sounds like it could nationwide in the fall.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 4

More than 2,500 new cases in today's report.

St. Paul park photo
Minnesota Life

St. Paul tops Minneapolis, both top 5 overall parks systems in US

St. Paul ranked second overall, while Minneapolis came in fifth, according to the latest rankings by the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

Jeremy Ellison
MN News

St. Paul's interim police chief announced

Mayor Carter's pick for interim chief doesn't plan to seek the permanent job.

279624865_361466729354449_6884918740408703821_n
MN News

North Dakota river towns bracing for possible dam failure

The National Guard is using Black Hawk helicopters in the flood protection effort.

Grilling
MN Food & Drink

Spoon & Stable's Gavin Kaysen selling 'Home Grill Kits' for $375

The acclaimed chef has a growing empire in the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 7.19.07 AM
MN Business

As second MN Starbucks unionizes, company will raise pay of non-union workers

Starbucks shops that have unionized will not benefit from the raises, it was reported Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man, 19, seriously hurt after dozens of shots fired in Brooklyn Park

Three men were arrested.

Related

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

'Not on my watch,' Walz says as leaked opinion suggests end of Roe v. Wade

Politico is reporting that federal abortion protections are set to be repealed.

MN News

Where do the Minnesota governor candidates stand on healthcare?

It's arguably the most important issue facing voters in November.

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 7.14.16 AM
MN News

Women's March in Minneapolis comes amid renewed threat to abortion rights

The event was part of a National Day of Action meant to protest abortion restrictions.

MN News

Where do Minnesota's election candidates stand on gun control?

It's back at the forefront of people's minds after the Pittsburgh atrocity.

MN News

The abortion rate in the U.S. is the lowest it's been since Roe v. Wade

The abortion rate dropped in Minnesota too.

Rep Tim Miller mn leg
MN News

MN rep calls upholding of TX abortion law 'great news for America'

Rep. Tim Miller also outlined a new abortion-related bill he plans to introduce.

Maplewood PD
MN News

Civil rights attorneys: Maplewood PD violated kids' rights by detaining them

Nationally-renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump calls Maplewood PD's actions "reprehensible."

MN News

40 years later: Roe v. Wade foes rally in Minnesota