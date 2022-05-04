Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe V. Wade, Minnesota's constitutionally-protected abortion rights will remain – at least for now.

In Minnesota, the right to an abortion stands with or without federal protections — in 1995, the Minnesota Supreme Court's ruling in Doe v. Gomez found the state constitution protects both the right to have an abortion and the right to decide to have an abortion.

State lawmakers would face a long, complicated road to ever repealing the state-held right to choose — however, it's not impossible.

Laura Hermer, a professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law, said there are two ways Doe v. Gomez could face challenges if Republicans seeking to ban or heavily restrict abortion took control of both the Legislature and the Governor's office.

Some Republican candidates for state office, including gubernatorial candidates Scott Jensen, Kendall Qualls, and Paul Gazelka and attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow, have expressed a desire to ban abortion.

With Republicans in control, lawmakers could either pursue an amendment to the Minnesota Constitution – though this would require a statewide vote that would likely fail (given that polls find the majority of Americans agree with keeping Roe v. Wade).

Alternatively they could enact a “fetal personhood” law, which would generally establish that a fetus has full legal rights at any stage of gestation.

The latter route is more likely, Hermer explained, and such a law could throw Doe v. Gomez into question, with fairly strong competing legal rights on both sides.

Another political shift needed to drive the changes to state law would be changes to the composition of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Minnesota Supreme Court justices serve six-year terms. If a vacancy occurs in the middle of a justice's term, the sitting governor holds the authority to seat a replacement. Otherwise, justices are elected in non-partisan elections.

Republicans in the Legislature have also postulated enacting bills like those seen in Texas that would not ban abortion outright, but would heavily restrict it and could make those who get abortions or those who help them subject to civil penalties.

But just as Republicans winning the Legislature and governorship could lead to abortion restrictions, Democrats gaining control could see the expansion of access.

The repeal of Roe v. Wade is likely to lead to an influx of out-of-state patients seeking an abortion in Minnesota, which could put a strain on state providers.

However, Hermer said there’s a number of ways services could be expanded to prevent strain on services – current state law, for example, narrowly limits the type of medical providers able to provide abortions.

“If that restriction were overturned, it would potentially expand access more readily, more easily,” she said.

In 2020, there were 9,108 abortions performed in Minnesota, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Over 82% of abortions statewide were performed by Planned Parenthood.