If you bought these ready-to-eat salads, throw them out

If you bought these ready-to-eat salads, throw them out

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the Northern Tier Bakery items may have a possible listeria contamination.

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the Northern Tier Bakery items may have a possible listeria contamination.

A St. Paul Park food distributor is recalling nearly 1,000 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products due to a possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement on Friday. The products in question were made by Northern Tier Bakery and shipped to Minnesota and Wisconsin retailers.

They were produced from May 18, 2022, through June 8, 2022, according to a release.

The items are as follows:

  • 4-oz. plastic packages of "SuperMom's Kitchen Chef Salad Egg, White Turkey Meat, Ham Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese with Crisp Romaine and Green Leaf Lettuce." Expiration dates are June 9 and 11.
  • 4.3-oz. plastic packages of "SuperMom's Kitchen Caesar Salad Seasoned Chicken Breast Strips, Parmesan Cheese and Crouton Packet with Crisp Romaine and Green Leaf Lettuce." Expiration dates are May 26, 28, 31, June 2, 4, 8-9, 11, 14 and 16.

There has not been any confirmed reports of illnesses from the salads as of Friday morning. Nonetheless, those who have these items in their refrigerators should throw them away.

According to the USDA, "listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms."

The infection is treated with antibiotics. The Minnesota Department of Health says those who are in higher-risk categories that experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should get medical care and communicate with their health provider about what happened.

Recall products
MN Health

If you bought these ready-to-eat salads, throw them out

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the Northern Tier Bakery items may have a possible listeria contamination.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after gunshots reported in north Minneapolis

The incident happened in the Willard-Hay neighborhood late Thursday night.

287497805_5078185592251162_940056387671264581_n
MN News

1 killed in shooting at Plymouth gas station

The age and identity of the victim have not been released.

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 7.37.10 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 morning news anchor Gia Vang to leave station

Her final day at KARE 11 will be Friday, June 17.

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 6.57.21 AM
MN News

Police: Guns recovered from trio at high school graduation ceremony

Two guns were recovered following a 'disturbance' at Brooklyn Center High School graduation.

image
Minnesota Life

Effort to bring roller rink to vacant ice arena in north Minneapolis

Organizers are hoping to bring a destination roller rink to the neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 2.58.53 PM
MN News

Pedestrian, 84, dies after hit-and-run involving motorist with five DWIs

A homicide charge is now expected for the driver.

pontoon-891837_1280
MN News

Man drowns after jumping from pontoon on Detroit Lake

Three friends jumped into the water and tried to save the man.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Ex-Minneapolis cop sentenced to prison for violating civil rights, stealing drugs

On some occasions, Ty Raymond Jindra would search a person, vehicle or home so he could secretly recover drugs without his partner seeing him.

CrashIntersectionCoonRapids
MN News

Driver dies from injuries in crash that also killed motorcyclist in Coon Rapids

Both were also identified on Thursday.

Union Depot Food Truck Festival
MN Food & Drink

MN Food Truck Festival to visit 3 metro cities this summer

The festival was originally held in Uptown, but organizers have now expanded to multiple Twin Cities locations.

Federal court house
MN News

Hibbing man gets 66 months for sexually assaulting child in northern MN

Devon Michael Johnson, 26, was sentenced in U.S. District Court.

