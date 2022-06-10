If you bought these ready-to-eat salads, throw them out

A St. Paul Park food distributor is recalling nearly 1,000 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products due to a possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement on Friday. The products in question were made by Northern Tier Bakery and shipped to Minnesota and Wisconsin retailers.

They were produced from May 18, 2022, through June 8, 2022, according to a release.

The items are as follows:

4-oz. plastic packages of "SuperMom's Kitchen Chef Salad Egg, White Turkey Meat, Ham Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese with Crisp Romaine and Green Leaf Lettuce." Expiration dates are June 9 and 11.

4.3-oz. plastic packages of "SuperMom's Kitchen Caesar Salad Seasoned Chicken Breast Strips, Parmesan Cheese and Crouton Packet with Crisp Romaine and Green Leaf Lettuce." Expiration dates are May 26, 28, 31, June 2, 4, 8-9, 11, 14 and 16.

There has not been any confirmed reports of illnesses from the salads as of Friday morning. Nonetheless, those who have these items in their refrigerators should throw them away.

According to the USDA, "listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms."

The infection is treated with antibiotics. The Minnesota Department of Health says those who are in higher-risk categories that experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should get medical care and communicate with their health provider about what happened.