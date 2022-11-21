Ilhan Omar says Kevin McCarthy is attempting to 'single' her out

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has responded to Kevin McCarthy’s comments stating that he would remove her from a committee as speaker of the house, calling it an effort to “single” her out.

McCarthy, the California congressman who could become the speaker of the house after Republicans took control of the chamber in the 2022 midterms, appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Features."

McCarthy will need a majority vote to become speaker. While Republicans gained control of the House after the most recent election, four Republicans have signaled that they oppose him, according to the Washington Post, meaning his election isn’t guaranteed.

During the interview, McCarthy said he would remove House Democrats Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff and Omar from certain committees.

In Omar’s case, McCarthy said he would remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, citing what he called “antisemitic comments.”

"Look at Congresswoman Omar, her antisemitic comments that have gone forward. We're not going to allow her to be on Foreign Affairs,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also stated that intent in a Saturday tweet.

In response, Omar criticized comments made by McCarthy and other Republicans that she called antisemitic. She also pointed to McCarthy’s support for Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Green and Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer.

“At the same time, they have openly tolerated antisemitism, anti-Muslim hate and racism in their own party. Newly-elected Whip Tom Emmer said prominent Jewish Democrats 'essentially bought control of Congress.' And McCarthy himself accused Jewish Democrats of trying to 'buy elections,’” Omar said.

“Instead of doing anything to address the open hostility towards religious minorities in his party, McCarthy is now lifting up people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Emmer and so many others. If he cared about addressing the rise in hate, he would apologize and make sure others in his party apologized.”

She also called the comments an effort to “single” her out.

“McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with. It does nothing to address inflation, healthcare, or solve the climate crisis,” she said.