Ilhan Omar says Kevin McCarthy is attempting to 'single' her out

Skip to main content
Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy's plan to remove her from committee if elected speaker

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy's plan to remove her from committee if elected speaker

“McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with," she said.

Lorie Shaull, Flickr

“McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with," she said.

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has responded to Kevin McCarthy’s comments stating that he would remove her from a committee as speaker of the house, calling it an effort to “single” her out.

McCarthy, the California congressman who could become the speaker of the house after Republicans took control of the chamber in the 2022 midterms, appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Features."

McCarthy will need a majority vote to become speaker. While Republicans gained control of the House after the most recent election, four Republicans have signaled that they oppose him, according to the Washington Post, meaning his election isn’t guaranteed.

During the interview, McCarthy said he would remove House Democrats Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff and Omar from certain committees.

In Omar’s case, McCarthy said he would remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, citing what he called “antisemitic comments.”

"Look at Congresswoman Omar, her antisemitic comments that have gone forward. We're not going to allow her to be on Foreign Affairs,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also stated that intent in a Saturday tweet.

In response, Omar criticized comments made by McCarthy and other Republicans that she called antisemitic. She also pointed to McCarthy’s support for Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Green and Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer.

“At the same time, they have openly tolerated antisemitism, anti-Muslim hate and racism in their own party. Newly-elected Whip Tom Emmer said prominent Jewish Democrats 'essentially bought control of Congress.' And McCarthy himself accused Jewish Democrats of trying to 'buy elections,’” Omar said.

“Instead of doing anything to address the open hostility towards religious minorities in his party, McCarthy is now lifting up people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Emmer and so many others. If he cared about addressing the rise in hate, he would apologize and make sure others in his party apologized.”

She also called the comments an effort to “single” her out.

“McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with. It does nothing to address inflation, healthcare, or solve the climate crisis,” she said. 

Next Up

image
MN Business

Cargill names Brian Sikes next CEO

The commodities giant recorded a fiscal year 2022 revenue of $165 billion.

image
MN News

'More sick children than we can manage': Hospital leaders discuss capacity crisis

Pediatric care providers from health systems across Minnesota came together Monday to talk about the unprecedented surge in respiratory illness.

image
MN Food & Drink

Game enthusiasts plan elevated board game café for Burnsville

Attention Dungeon Masters:

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after overnight crash near Minneapolis Convention Center

The driver was killed after striking a traffic pole.

image
MN Food & Drink

Khyber Pass Café owners look ahead with rebranded cocktail, dinner concept

Bar Cart Restaurant and Lounge is set to open next month.

Syoka Siko
MN News

Teen killed in Brooklyn Park shooting ID'd as Syoka Siko

Syoka Siko was a member of Park Center's state title team in 2021-22.

Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 9.22.30 AM
MN News

Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver

The collision remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 9.37.34 AM
MN News

Minnesota students awarded for saving college professor's life

Hunter Conrad and Luke Sargent were awarded the the Rice County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizens Life Saving Award for their actions last month.

316257050_496336045857589_7139121135768156517_n
MN News

11 arrested in Minneapolis: 10,000 fentanyl pills, illegal guns recovered

The sting was part of Minneapolis' new safety initiative that launched in September.

Rep. Ilhan Omar
MN News

Ilhan Omar says Kevin McCarthy is attempting to 'single' her out

“McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with," she said.

Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 6.59.22 AM
MN News

Woman dead after hit-and-run in Minneapolis parking lot

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in downtown Minneapolis.

ambulance
WI News

11-year-old fatally shot as hunter tried to unload gun in back seat

It happened in rural Wisconsin on Sunday morning.

Related

Ilhan Omar
MN News

Republican's campaign letter says Ilhan Omar should be 'hanged'

The candidate has denied the letter, saying his campaign manager wrote it.

Rep. Ilhan Omar
MN News

Election officials dismiss conservative group's complaint against Rep. Ilhan Omar

The group alleged that she used campaign funds on her future husband's consulting firm.

MN News

Ilhan Omar responds after Indiana congressman questions her PTSD

The Minnesota congresswoman said talks of a possible war with Iran were triggering her PTSD.

MN News

NY man charged with threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar

Federal prosecutors say the threat happened during a call to Omar's office last month.

MN News

Ilhan Omar calls Tucker Carlson a 'racist fool' over Fox host's monologue

Carlson suggests America is "importing people from places ... antithetical to ours."

Rep. Ilhan Omar
MN News

Rep. Ilhan Omar pulls no punches in statement on Trump's COVID diagnosis

She said Trump and the GOP are "actively spreading a deadly virus."

Ilhan_Omar
MN News

Rep. Ilhan Omar facing rebuke by Democrats on House floor

Democrats are reportedly formulating a resolution following more claims of anti-Semitism.

MN News

Rep. Ilhan Omar pressured over tweet about Sen. Lindsey Graham

The newly-elected congresswoman is under fire for her Tuesday tweet.