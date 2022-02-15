Image of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting of innocent father released

Skip to main content
A $10,000 rewards is being offered to help police identify the person responsible for the seemingly random killing of a father-of-two in St. Paul more than a year ago.

Jeffery Mintz, 55, died after he was shot in the back as he drove southbound on Snelling Avenue West approaching University at 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

The shot is believed to have been fired by a man in a Dodge minivan, an image of which was released on Monday night.

St. Paul Police Department has issued an appeal for information finding the owner of the minivan, calling Mintz "a truly innocent victim" and describing his death as "senseless."

Jeffery Mintz

The minivan is believed to have fled westbound on University Avenue following the shooting, and hasn't been found since.

After he was shot, Mintz crashed into a bus shelter and called for help. He died a few hours later at Regions Hospital.

His family and Crime Stoppers of Minnesota have teamed up to offer the $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, with tipsters allowed to remain anonymous.

Anyone with information can call 651-266-5650.

