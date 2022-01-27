The city council member accused of driving drunk the wrong way on a highway while fleeing from police is offering his first public comment on the charges.

Tyler Kline, who represents Robbinsdale's Ward 1, said in a statement Wednesday evening he "made several horrible decisions that led to my arrest" the morning of Jan. 24.

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old was behind the wheel of a minivan involved in a wrong-way crash in Brooklyn Center around 12:30 a.m. He then intentionally drove around a squad car and back on the highway in an attempt to evade arrest, according to the complaint.

He's charged with felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle and two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI.

"I feel immense shame and regret for my actions," Kline said in his statement Wednesday. "I put many people in danger and I am so incredibly sorry. I am lucky that I didn’t seriously hurt anyone and I am truly lucky to be alive."

The criminal complaint does not note any injuries to Kline, officers or bystanders, but says police ultimately had to drive a squad car into Kline's minivan to end the pursuit. A breath test done at the New Hope Police Department around 1:22 a.m. registered a BAC reading of 0.20, prosecutors allege.

Kline, in his statement, said the sequence of events led him to the realization he has "a serious addiction" that he can't address on his own. He plans to enroll in a six-week program at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

"I want and need to be better for my family, friends, and community," he said. "I want to be open about this situation because I take my responsibility as a parent, friend, and public servant seriously."

Kline was released from Hennepin County Jail around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records, after posting bond. An omnibus hearing in his case is set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.