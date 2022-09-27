Impatient driver who fatally struck woman outside Taco Bell sentenced

Skip to main content
Impatient driver who killed woman in hit-and-run outside Taco Bell sentenced

Tammy Renae Olson was sentenced to four years in prison.

A driver who caused a scene at a Taco Bell drive-thru before fatally striking a woman and leaving the scene has been sentenced to prison.

Tammy Renae Olson, 59, of Brooklyn Center, previously pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide – leaving the scene, in the death of 84-year-old Joyce Acosta.

She was sentenced on Monday to serve 48 months in prison, and will have to serve at least 32 months, with credit given for 91 days time served.

Acosta died a little over a week after she was struck by Olson while walking on Xerxes Avenue near Bass Lake Road on June 1, by the Taco Bell at 5532 Brooklyn Blvd.

According to a criminal complaint, Olson was behind the wheel of a black Audi sedan, and had been yelling at a customer in the Taco Bell drive-thru for not moving fast enough.

Moments later, she left the restaurant, struck Acosta and drove home without stopping. 

Olson was arrested at her home in Brooklyn Center later that evening and admitted she'd been drinking before the crash.

Olson has five previous DWI convictions, according to Minnesota court records. She'd also been unlicensed at the time of last week's crash 

