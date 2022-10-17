Skip to main content
In speech, man awarded by St. Paul PD for saving life turns criticism on police

The man was given the St. Paul Police chief's award for valor.

On Site Public Media

The man was given the St. Paul Police chief's award for valor.

A man who was awarded by St. Paul Police Department for saving a gunshot victim's life in St. Paul used his speech to criticize the inaction of police while wearing a "smash white supremacy t-shirt."

Interim St. Paul Police Chief Jeremy Ellison presented the police chief's award for valor to Alex Mingus after he jumped into action after hearing gunshots at a gas station near Rice Street and Larpenteur on Oct. 8.

Mingus saw a van that he believed was connected to the shooting, so he followed him. A man, who was "bleeding profusely", got out of the van and asked for help. Mingus wrapped a shirt around the victim's arm to help stop the bleeding.

Ellison said during a Thursday ceremony that the aid provided by Mingus prevented the man from dying, as a bullet hit a major artery in the victim's arm.

Mingus then took the podium and removed his sweatshirt before speaking, revealing a t-shirt that reads "Smash White Supremacy."

"I feel like I did what anyone would've done, with the little bit of training that they have," said Mingus, who says he's a certified firearms instructor and works at a Minneapolis high school.

He spoke about the incident, arguing that at least one police squad should have stopped to provide assistance.

"That day, nine of [St. Paul Police] squad cars raced past us as I was flagging them down. That was a potential of 18 people — 18 people — could've stopped to help preserve life," Mingus said in front of the police department on Oct. 13.

"But 18 people chose to go to a potential threat, and I recognize that the man had a pistol and we didn't know what he was doing."

He continued to say the plaque he received would likely go to his mother, while the medal he got would go to his son, saying he appreciates the recognition.

Then he added: "I'm very uncomfortable being here with you guys, because I don't rock with the police. But I do appreciate you giving me the opportunity to say these things."

He continues: "They [police] don't keep us safe. We keep us safe. Riots work. Thank you."

Bring Me The News reached out to the St. Paul Police Department for comment on Monday.

Watch the full press conference below, courtesy of On Site Public Media.

