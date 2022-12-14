Skip to main content
Incoming GOP lawmaker equates vaccine requirements to slavery

Walter Hudson has been elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Via Walter Hudson for State Representative on Facebook.

Incoming Republican state lawmaker Walter Hudson made comments Sunday likening medical professionals and others who recommend others take the COVID-19 vaccine to slave owners.

During his remarks at an event hosted by Mask Off MN, Hudson — whose father is Black and mother is white — first identified himself as a person of color before taking issue with progressives, whom he claims "pretend" to be "civil rights warriors" and "abolitionists."

“You want to prove to me that you care about human rights, that you care about freedom, that you care about liberty? Then you better be on the right side of this issue,” said Hudson, a member of the Albertville City Council who is set to take office in the Minnesota House of Representatives on Jan. 3, 2023.

He claimed that past atrocities such as chattel slavery have the “same moral basis” as mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which were designed to prevent the spread of a disease that has killed more than a million Americans.

“The plantation owner who said, ‘I need cotton and you’re going to pick it,’ is morally equivalent to the person today who says, ‘I don’t want to get sick, so you have to take the jab,’” Hudson said.

“And I want to be clear that I mean exactly what I just said,” he continued. “Okay? It’s not a gaffe. I mean it. You are the equivalent to a plantation owner who enslaved Black people and forced them to work for you if you today, as a medical professional or just a member of the populace, demand that your neighbor take a vaccination to keep you safe.”

“You do not own other human beings,” his remarks continued. “I thought we settled that. You do not own your fellow human beings, which means you do not get to control their bodies.”

Hudson's website states that he is anti-abortion, and is in favor of "abolishing" the practice in Minnesota, which would prevent women from accessing abortions and making decisions about their own healthcare.

At no point in Minnesota or elsewhere have people been forced to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or any other disease, though there have been instances where they faced consequences if they refused vaccination, such as mandatory testing, losing their jobs, or being prevented from entering other countries that required travelers be vaccinated.

There have been requirements from both private and public employers giving staff the option to get their COVID-19 vaccine or be subjected to weekly testing. 

In some cases – such as at the Mayo Clinic – staff have been required to get their COVID-19 vaccine to maintain their job unless they can demonstrate cause for a religious or medical exemption. This resulted in 700 staff being fired their jobs at Mayo in January 2022.

There are also a whole suite of early childhood vaccines that are required to enter public schools in Minnesota, which has been the case for decades.

In a tweet, Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin called Hudson's remarks "abhorrent but unfortunately not surprising." 

In a radio interview on The Chad Hartman Show, Hudson doubled down on his comments and claimed he's furthering a "fundamental America idea" that each individual can direct the course of their own life. 

While discussing workplace vaccine requirements, Hudson stated: "If my wife’s boss demands a sexual favor as a condition for her continued employment, we all recognize that is deeply immoral and ought to be illegal and indeed it is.” 

Former GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was seated next to Hudson during Sunday's event and clapped in response to some of his statements. In a tweet on Tuesday, Jensen responded to the criticism Hudson is facing. 

"So, Rep-elect Walter Hudson, a black man, speaks as a panelist, to a current issue of the day regarding vaccines and related it, potentially, to part of his ancestral heritage," he wrote. "A whole lot of white people ridicule him for his words-they don’t simply disagree. They ridicule him." 

Jensen has also faced criticism for comments made a Mask Off MN event. In April, he likened COVID-19 public health measures to Nazi Germany. 

