Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater

A firework was set off inside the Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan Tuesday night.

Police said they received several calls reporting that a firework was going off just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities noted that "several" people were treated for minor injuries and released.

An early investigation shows that a suspect lit the firework and left the theater before it went off. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

The case remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.