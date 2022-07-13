Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater
A firework was set off inside the Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan Tuesday night.
Police said they received several calls reporting that a firework was going off just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities noted that "several" people were treated for minor injuries and released.
An early investigation shows that a suspect lit the firework and left the theater before it went off. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.
The case remains under investigation.
Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.