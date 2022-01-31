Stillwater prison inmate assaults 2 correctional officers

Skip to main content
Inmate at Stillwater prison assaults, injures 2 correctional officers



The Department of Corrections said both officers were treated at the hospital.

McGhiever, Wikimedia Commons



An inmate at the Stillwater state prison assaulted and injured two correctional officers Sunday.

The two officers were doing a "routine search" of the person's cell at the Stillwater Minnesota Correctional Facility when the assault happened, a Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson told Bring Me The News. 

Both officers suffered injuries, but were treated at Lakeview Hospital and released.

The inmate, who was not identified by the department, could face criminal charges in connection with the attack, the spokesperson said.

"Corrections officers are brave men and women who play a critical part in the effort transform lives and make Minnesota a safer place to live," he continued. "We are grateful for the quick work of our staff in responding to the situation."

MCF-Stillwater was where correctional officer Joseph Gomm died following an assault by an inmate in 2018.

