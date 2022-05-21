Inmate who escaped Minnesota prison is captured

A 42-year-old inmate who escaped the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in northern Minnesota has been captured.

Kris Severin, who was being held on a violation of a harassment order, escaped the Saginaw facility around 9 a.m. Wednesday. His method of escape is unknown, but the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office initially though he was in the Floodwood area.

On Saturday, the department announced that Severin was captured in a rural area near Eveleth, where investigators believed he could be headed due to him having a connection with a homeowner in an unorganized township south of Eveleth.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies went to his connection's property and saw Severin knocking on the door. Severin ran into a what the sheriff's office described as a "large wet swampy area," prompting a search that lasted three hours before it was called off due to rain and "flooded swampy terrain" making tracking difficult.

At about 8:30 a.m. Friday, deputies returned to the home and found Severin inside the homeowner's vehicle. He was arrested without incident and taken to the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth.

NERCC is a minimum/medium security facility operated by Arrowhead Regional Corrections, providing 144 beds for adult male inmates. It is also a work farm with numerous operations that has existed since the 1930s, and serves to reduce jail overcrowding issues in St. Louis and Carlton Counties, as well as state prisons.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters