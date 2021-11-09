Innocent man killed in crash caused by fleeing suspect dragging fence from truck

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Innocent man killed in crash caused by fleeing suspect dragging 200 feet of fence in Brooklyn Park
The deadly incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
MnDOT

A 75-year-old man was killed when he crashed into a light pole after his vehicle was struck by some of the 200 feet of chain-link fence that was being dragged by a suspect fleeing police in the north metro. 

The incident unfolded around 9:55 a.m. when a 911 caller said that they had spotted their stolen construction trailer near Highway 610 and Zane Avenue in Brooklyn Park. Police responded and found the stolen trailer connected to a blue-colored Ford truck in the parking lot of Hy-Vee at 9409 Zane Avenue. 

According to a release from Brooklyn Park police, the driver of the blue truck fled when officers attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled from of the Hy-Vee parking lot, through a grassy area, down a ditch and then busted through a chain-link fence and onto Highway 610. 

The stolen construction trailer detached during the wild escape, but the driver of the Ford continued to run from authorities despite an estimated 200 feet of the fence being dragged behind him. 

The suspect fled east on Highway 610 and then went south on Highway 252, at which point police reinitiated the pursuit (they stopped it in the grocery store parking lot due to safety concerns). 

It was in the area of Highway 252 and 66th Avenue that the fleeing driver passed another vehicle, causing the chain-link fence the truck was dragging to hit the vehicle and cause it to crash into a traffic light pole. 

The fencing that was dragging detached from the truck during the crash and the driver got away, having last been seen on a traffic camera on south Highway 100 exiting to France Avenue. 

Officers went to check on the vehicle involved in the crash and provided medical attention to the 75-year-old driver, but the man died from his injuries. His identity has not been released. 

The blue truck is believed to be a stolen 2007 Ford F250 with Minnesota license plates MJW-169. A description of the suspect driver has not been provided. 

Anyone with information about the the incident or the whereabouts of the blue truck are asked to call the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, or call 911. The blue-colored truck is pictured below. 

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 5.24.28 PM

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

