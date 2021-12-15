Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Instacart driver cited after destroying Blaine couple's order

The driver also left the customers a note that said "f*** the police."
The destroyed bags of groceries. 

A 36-year-old Instacart driver has been cited after police say she ran over a customer's order and left a "f*** the police" note on a receipt.

Tara Olivia Plum of Coon Rapids was cited for criminal damage to property, Blaine police Capt. Mark Boerboom said in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 15. 

The incident happened on Dec. 6. An elderly couple placed an Instacart order that morning for a few bags of groceries and when they went out to make sure the driver wasn't stuck in the snow, they spotted the driver moving her car "back and forth" in the driveway. The driver also yelled at them to check their Christmas wreath, where they found a Cub Foods receipt with a "derogatory" message scribbled on it, according to police and a widely shared Facebook post. 

The receipt said: "Instacart doesn’t pay employees sry find another slave f*** the racist police pigs," a subsequent Go Fund Me said. The couple's yard sign said: "Thank You Blaine PD," but the "o" is replaced with a heart that shows the Thin Blue Line flag emblem.

Police said this incident cannot be charged as a hate crime because the crime wasn't committed based on the victim's perceived race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, age, or national origin. 

Boerboom added: "In this incident specifically, the offender committed the act because the victim supports the police and none of the previously mentioned protected classes were a factor in the offender’s decision to commit this crime."

A family member wrote on the Go Fund Me page that the Instacart driver "probably doesn’t know how carefully those $50 in groceries were budgeted for. Or how devastating the recent medical diagnosis has been. Or how scared and vulnerable her vile act of hatred made them feel."

"Supporting law enforcement doesn’t make you racist. And it absolutely doesn’t give anyone the right to destroy your things or shatter your sense of safety," the page said. 

Instacart, in replies to queries on Twitter, said it is aware of the incident and has been in contact with the customer.

"We truly understand the concern with this matter and we can confirm that this has been reported to our Trust and Safety Team for review. We take these matters seriously!" one Instacart reply reads.

As of Wednesday, a grocery fund Go Fund Me for the victims has so far brought in nearly $12,000, out of a $500 goal.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

