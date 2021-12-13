Instacart driver allegedly destroys order, leaves note saying 'f*** the police'

Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Instacart driver allegedly destroys Blaine couple's order, leaves note saying 'f*** the police'

The note was an apparent reference to the customer's "Thank You Blaine PD" lawn sign.
The destroyed bags of groceries.

A grocery delivery driver could face criminal charges after running over a customer's order and leaving a "f*** the police" note on a receipt.

The incident happened on Dec. 6, according to the Blaine Police Department and a widely shared Facebook post from a family member of the victims. 

An elderly couple placed an Instacart order that morning, for "a couple bags' worth" of groceries, the post says. They followed the driver through the normal notifications and, when the Instacart delivery driver arrived, went outside to make sure their vehicle didn't get stuck in the unshoveled driveway.

The message left in the wreath.

When the couple opened the door, the driver was moving the car "back and forth" in the driveway, and yelled at them to check their Christmas wreath, Blaine police said. In the wreath, they found a Cub receipt with a "derogatory" message scribbled on it, police said, which referenced "a sign supporting law enforcement" in the couple's front yard. When the driver left the scene, it appeared the groceries had been left on the driveway and run over.

The Facebook post and a subsequent Go Fund Me provide further details. The receipt said: "Instacart doesn’t pay employees sry find another slave f*** the racist police pigs."

The couple's yard sign says "Thank You Blaine PD," but the "o" is replaced with a heart that shows the Thin Blue Line flag emblem.

"[The driver] probably doesn’t know how carefully those $50 in groceries were budgeted for. Or how devastating the recent medical diagnosis has been. Or how scared and vulnerable her vile act of hatred made them feel," the family member wrote on Facebook and Go Fund Me, later adding: "Supporting law enforcement doesn’t make you racist. And it absolutely doesn’t give anyone the right to destroy your things or shatter your sense of safety.'

Instacart, in replies to queries on Twitter, said it is aware of the incident and has been in contact with the customer. 

"We truly understand the concern with this matter and we can confirm that this has been reported to our Trust and Safety Team for review. We take these matters seriously!" one Instacart reply reads.

The Blaine Police Department said the Instacart driver has been identified, and that the matter is being investigated. Criminal charges are "likely in the near future," the department added. 

A grocery fund Go Fund Me for the victims has so far brought in nearly $3,500, out of a $500 goal.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change. 

Instacart driver allegedly destroys order, leaves note saying 'f*** the police'

