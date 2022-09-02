Interior designer critical in ICU after being hit by driver on crosswalk

An interior designer from Lakeville is in the ICU at Regions Hospital in a critical condition after being struck by a driver while she was in a crosswalk a block away from her home.

GoFundMe and Caring Bridge pages have been created for Jenni Johnson, 46, who has undergone surgeries and remains in a life threatening condition after she was struck by an SUV driver as she was crossing 175th Street and Honeysuckle Avenue at 7:20 p.m. Monday.

In a post on Tuesday, it was revealed Johnson had suffered "severe head trauma, a shattered pelvis, collapsed lung, internal injuries and several other broken bones."

A three-hour emergency surgery saw doctors remove a piece of her skull to drain excess blood and reduce swelling and pressure.

Her condition has since stabilized, with doctors telling her family that she would spend 5-7 in "survival mode," where there wasn't expected to be any major changes to her condition.

A vigil and prayer gathering was held in Lakeville for Johnson on Tuesday night, and since then friends and well-wishers have been tying blue ribbons around trees in tribute to the mother-of-three.

Johnson runs her own residential and commercial interior design business: Jennifer Johnson Interior Design.

You can find her GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $26,000, here.

FOX 9 reports that the SUV driver stopped at the scene and was cooperative with police.