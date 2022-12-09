Internet providers to get $100M to expand coverage across Minnesota

Internet providers across Minnesota are receiving close to $100 million to expand broadband coverage around the state, in what Gov. Tim Walz says is the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.

The funding is estimated to extend high-speed internet connections to more than 33,000 homes and businesses in 48 counties, Walz's office announced Thursday.

In total, 61 broadband expansion projects around the state will receive a sum of $99.6 million in grants from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)'s Office of Broadband Development Border-to-Border program, established in 2014.

DEED has provided about $130 million in grants to connect more than 57,000 homes and businesses since the program started.

The latest funding comes primarily from two sources: half of a $50 million appropriation from the Minnesota Legislature signed into law earlier this year by the governor, and $70 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Internet connection in rural parts of the state and other parts of the country has long been an issue. The Walz-Flanagan Administration stated earlier this year, universal affordable broadband access was one of its most pressing priorities.

“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” Walz said in a statement Thursday. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family — no matter where you live.”

Here's a list of grantees by county. Projects are required to meet or exceed the state's 2026 broadband speed goal of 100 mbps download and 20 mbps upload.

A list of grantees by county:

Aitkin

Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative: $1,231,818

Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis

Paul Bunyan Communications: $3,052,120

Anoka

Tekstar Communications, Inc. dba Arvig: $219,727

Beltrami, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall

Wikstrom Telephone Co. Inc.: $665,699

Benton

Benton Cooperative Telephone Company: $1,512,951

Brown

Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $3,839,000

Carlton

Mediacom Minnesota LLC: $801,834

Chippewa

Farmers Mutual Telephone Company: $4,728,186

Chisago

Qwest Corporation dba CenturyLink QC, $465,814

Crow Wing

Tri-Co Technologies, LLC dba Crosslake Communications: $343,552

Dakota

JTN Communications: $113,076



Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc.: $98,750

Douglas

Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association: $1,212,337.50

Faribault, Martin

Blue Earth Valley Telephone Co., dba Bevcomm and Cannon Valley Telecom, Inc.,dba Bevcomm: $1,444,030

Fillmore

Harmony Telephone Company: $1,129,740

Grant, Stevens, Traverse

Runestone Telephone Association: $2,493,637

Hennepin

Comcast Cable Communications LLC: $1,941,841

Isanti

Midcontinent Communications: $1,647,321

Kanabec

East Central Energy: $9,403,000

Kandiyohi

Federated Telephone Cooperative: $4,913,505.50

Le Sueur

Bevcomm, Inc. dba Bevcomm: $941,576

Marshall, Polk

Garden Valley Technologies: $1,462,569

McLeod, Meeker

Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $1,840,250

McLeod

Mediacom Minnesota LLC, $99,155.53

Meeker

Meeker Cooperative Light & Power Assoc. - DBA Vibrant Broadband: $327,516

Mille Lacs

Benton Cooperative Telephone Company: $1,118,289.16



Savage Communications Inc., $476,108.00

Murray

Woodstock Telephone Company: $1,333,199

Nicollet

Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $479,011

Olmsted

Kasson & Mantorville Telephone Company: $1,620,007

Olmsted, Dodge

Kasson & Mantorville Telephone Company: $1,498,115

Otter Tail

East Otter Tail Telephone Co. dba Arvig: $1,140,704.90



Otter Tail Telcom, LLC: $3,381,661

Pine, Kanabec

East Central Energy: $4,750,000

Pope

Hanson Communications, Inc.: $4,248,796

Redwood

Hanson Communications, Inc.: $923,918



Redwood County Telephone Co. dba Arvig: $1,336,037.04

Saint Louis

Mediacom Minnesota LLC: $7,363,624.53



Savage Communications Inc.: $562,098

Saint Louis, Cass

Consolidated Telephone Company: $4,857,030

Scott

Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $2,436,427

Sherburne

Tekstar Communications, Inc. dba Arvig: $1,075,943.50

Stearns

Albany Mutual Telephone: $746,964



Melrose Telephone Co. dba Arvig: $4,974,570

Steele

Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc.: $158,052

Washington

Midcontinent Communications: $975,131

Wilkin

Red River Rural Telephone Association: $2,157,663

Winona

Ace Telephone Association, Inc.: $3,218,201