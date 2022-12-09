Skip to main content
Internet providers to get $100M to expand coverage across Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz says it's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Internet providers across Minnesota are receiving close to $100 million to expand broadband coverage around the state, in what Gov. Tim Walz says is the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.

The funding is estimated to extend high-speed internet connections to more than 33,000 homes and businesses in 48 counties, Walz's office announced Thursday.

In total, 61 broadband expansion projects around the state will receive a sum of $99.6 million in grants from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)'s Office of Broadband Development Border-to-Border program, established in 2014.

DEED has provided about $130 million in grants to connect more than 57,000 homes and businesses since the program started.

The latest funding comes primarily from two sources: half of a $50 million appropriation from the Minnesota Legislature signed into law earlier this year by the governor, and $70 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. 

Internet connection in rural parts of the state and other parts of the country has long been an issue. The Walz-Flanagan Administration stated earlier this year, universal affordable broadband access was one of its most pressing priorities.

“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” Walz said in a statement Thursday. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family — no matter where you live.”

Here's a list of grantees by county. Projects are required to meet or exceed the state's 2026 broadband speed goal of 100 mbps download and 20 mbps upload.

A list of grantees by county:

  • Aitkin
    • Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative: $1,231,818
      • Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis
        • Paul Bunyan Communications: $3,052,120
        • Anoka
          • Tekstar Communications, Inc. dba Arvig: $219,727
          • Beltrami, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall
            • Wikstrom Telephone Co. Inc.: $665,699
            • Benton
              • Benton Cooperative Telephone Company: $1,512,951 
            • Brown
              • Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $3,839,000
              • Carlton
                • Mediacom Minnesota LLC: $801,834
              • Chippewa
                • Farmers Mutual Telephone Company: $4,728,186
              • Chisago
                • Qwest Corporation dba CenturyLink QC, $465,814
              • Crow Wing
                • Tri-Co Technologies, LLC dba Crosslake Communications: $343,552
              • Dakota
                • JTN Communications: $113,076
                • Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc.: $98,750
              • Douglas
                • Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association: $1,212,337.50 
              • Faribault, Martin
                • Blue Earth Valley Telephone Co., dba Bevcomm and Cannon Valley Telecom, Inc.,dba Bevcomm: $1,444,030
              • Fillmore
                • Harmony Telephone Company: $1,129,740
              • Grant, Stevens, Traverse
                • Runestone Telephone Association: $2,493,637
              • Hennepin
                • Comcast Cable Communications LLC: $1,941,841
              • Isanti 
                • Midcontinent Communications: $1,647,321 
              • Kanabec
                • East Central Energy: $9,403,000
              • Kandiyohi
                • Federated Telephone Cooperative: $4,913,505.50 
              • Le Sueur
                • Bevcomm, Inc. dba Bevcomm: $941,576
              • Marshall, Polk
                • Garden Valley Technologies: $1,462,569
              • McLeod, Meeker
                • Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $1,840,250
              • McLeod
                • Mediacom Minnesota LLC, $99,155.53 
              • Meeker
                • Meeker Cooperative Light & Power Assoc. - DBA Vibrant Broadband: $327,516
              • Mille Lacs
                • Benton Cooperative Telephone Company: $1,118,289.16 
                • Savage Communications Inc., $476,108.00 
              • Murray
                • Woodstock Telephone Company: $1,333,199
              • Nicollet
                • Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $479,011
              • Olmsted
                • Kasson & Mantorville Telephone Company: $1,620,007
              • Olmsted, Dodge
                • Kasson & Mantorville Telephone Company: $1,498,115
              • Otter Tail
                • East Otter Tail Telephone Co. dba Arvig: $1,140,704.90 
                • Otter Tail Telcom, LLC: $3,381,661
              • Pine, Kanabec
                • East Central Energy: $4,750,000
              • Pope
                • Hanson Communications, Inc.: $4,248,796
              • Redwood
                • Hanson Communications, Inc.: $923,918
                • Redwood County Telephone Co. dba Arvig: $1,336,037.04 
              • Saint Louis
                • Mediacom Minnesota LLC: $7,363,624.53 
                • Savage Communications Inc.: $562,098
              • Saint Louis, Cass
                • Consolidated Telephone Company: $4,857,030
              • Scott
                • Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $2,436,427
              • Sherburne
                • Tekstar Communications, Inc. dba Arvig: $1,075,943.50 
              • Stearns
                • Albany Mutual Telephone: $746,964
                • Melrose Telephone Co. dba Arvig: $4,974,570
              • Steele
                • Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc.: $158,052
              • Washington
                • Midcontinent Communications: $975,131
              • Wilkin
                • Red River Rural Telephone Association: $2,157,663
              • Winona
                • Ace Telephone Association, Inc.: $3,218,201
              • Wright
                • Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc.: $2,832,155

              MinneapolisChildGoFundMe
              MN News

              Effort to support flu-stricken boy who spent his birthday on ventilator

              The 10-year-old has been on a ventilator after complications followed.

              nbm-conus-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1170400
              MN Weather

              What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

              The storm is coming. It's just a matter of where the biggest snow totals occur.

              unsplash school bus
              MN News

              School bus carrying 11 students in collision with pickup truck

              No students were injured in the collision.

              Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 12.01.44 PM
              MN Music and Radio

              Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash

              A post on his social media account says he'll recover.

              Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 12.48.55 PM
              MN Shopping

              Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis to close its doors to shoppers

              The company confirmed it will be open until mid-January.

              Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 9.45.35 AM
              MN News

              Boys aged 12 and 14 arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

              The two boys were charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

              JackknifedSemiI35
              MN News

              Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

              The snowfall is expected to end sometime Friday morning.

              Cheetah Pizza
              MN Food & Drink

              Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

              The restaurant was located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd.

              internet
              MN News

              Internet providers to get $100M to expand coverage across Minnesota

              Gov. Tim Walz says it's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.

              Forest Lake High School
              MN News

              Charges: Man left knife tucked in bathroom stall inside high school

              The 42-year-old entered the bathroom Tuesday morning and left 15 minutes later.

              Police tape
              MN News

              Woman fatally shot in Minneapolis; 23-year-old arrested

              The woman in her 20s died at the scene.

              318932855_566492482149686_9036958628999185261_n
              MN Lifestyle

              Twin Cities liquor store worker offers shoes off her feet to unhoused man

              The man asked for boxes to use as makeshift shoes before the woman offered hers.

