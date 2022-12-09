Internet providers to get $100M to expand coverage across Minnesota
Internet providers across Minnesota are receiving close to $100 million to expand broadband coverage around the state, in what Gov. Tim Walz says is the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.
The funding is estimated to extend high-speed internet connections to more than 33,000 homes and businesses in 48 counties, Walz's office announced Thursday.
In total, 61 broadband expansion projects around the state will receive a sum of $99.6 million in grants from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)'s Office of Broadband Development Border-to-Border program, established in 2014.
DEED has provided about $130 million in grants to connect more than 57,000 homes and businesses since the program started.
The latest funding comes primarily from two sources: half of a $50 million appropriation from the Minnesota Legislature signed into law earlier this year by the governor, and $70 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Internet connection in rural parts of the state and other parts of the country has long been an issue. The Walz-Flanagan Administration stated earlier this year, universal affordable broadband access was one of its most pressing priorities.
“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” Walz said in a statement Thursday. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family — no matter where you live.”
Here's a list of grantees by county. Projects are required to meet or exceed the state's 2026 broadband speed goal of 100 mbps download and 20 mbps upload.
A list of grantees by county:
- Aitkin
- Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative: $1,231,818
- Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis
- Paul Bunyan Communications: $3,052,120
- Anoka
- Tekstar Communications, Inc. dba Arvig: $219,727
- Beltrami, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall
- Wikstrom Telephone Co. Inc.: $665,699
- Benton
- Benton Cooperative Telephone Company: $1,512,951
- Brown
- Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $3,839,000
- Carlton
- Mediacom Minnesota LLC: $801,834
- Chippewa
- Farmers Mutual Telephone Company: $4,728,186
- Chisago
- Qwest Corporation dba CenturyLink QC, $465,814
- Crow Wing
- Tri-Co Technologies, LLC dba Crosslake Communications: $343,552
- Dakota
- JTN Communications: $113,076
- Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc.: $98,750
- Douglas
- Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association: $1,212,337.50
- Faribault, Martin
- Blue Earth Valley Telephone Co., dba Bevcomm and Cannon Valley Telecom, Inc.,dba Bevcomm: $1,444,030
- Fillmore
- Harmony Telephone Company: $1,129,740
- Grant, Stevens, Traverse
- Runestone Telephone Association: $2,493,637
- Hennepin
- Comcast Cable Communications LLC: $1,941,841
- Isanti
- Midcontinent Communications: $1,647,321
- Kanabec
- East Central Energy: $9,403,000
- Kandiyohi
- Federated Telephone Cooperative: $4,913,505.50
- Le Sueur
- Bevcomm, Inc. dba Bevcomm: $941,576
- Marshall, Polk
- Garden Valley Technologies: $1,462,569
- McLeod, Meeker
- Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $1,840,250
- McLeod
- Mediacom Minnesota LLC, $99,155.53
- Meeker
- Meeker Cooperative Light & Power Assoc. - DBA Vibrant Broadband: $327,516
- Mille Lacs
- Benton Cooperative Telephone Company: $1,118,289.16
- Savage Communications Inc., $476,108.00
- Murray
- Woodstock Telephone Company: $1,333,199
- Nicollet
- Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $479,011
- Olmsted
- Kasson & Mantorville Telephone Company: $1,620,007
- Olmsted, Dodge
- Kasson & Mantorville Telephone Company: $1,498,115
- Otter Tail
- East Otter Tail Telephone Co. dba Arvig: $1,140,704.90
- Otter Tail Telcom, LLC: $3,381,661
- Pine, Kanabec
- East Central Energy: $4,750,000
- Pope
- Hanson Communications, Inc.: $4,248,796
- Redwood
- Hanson Communications, Inc.: $923,918
- Redwood County Telephone Co. dba Arvig: $1,336,037.04
- Saint Louis
- Mediacom Minnesota LLC: $7,363,624.53
- Savage Communications Inc.: $562,098
- Saint Louis, Cass
- Consolidated Telephone Company: $4,857,030
- Scott
- Nuvera Communications, Inc.: $2,436,427
- Sherburne
- Tekstar Communications, Inc. dba Arvig: $1,075,943.50
- Stearns
- Albany Mutual Telephone: $746,964
- Melrose Telephone Co. dba Arvig: $4,974,570
- Steele
- Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc.: $158,052
- Washington
- Midcontinent Communications: $975,131
- Wilkin
- Red River Rural Telephone Association: $2,157,663
- Winona
- Ace Telephone Association, Inc.: $3,218,201
- Wright
- Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc.: $2,832,155